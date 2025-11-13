Photos: First Look At PARANORMAL ACTIVITY At Center Theater Group

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Production photos have been released from Center Theatre Group’s presentation of Paranormal Activity, the new stage production with an original story inspired by Paramount Pictures’ film franchise.

Center Theatre Group will present Paranormal Activity with an original story based on Paramount Pictures’ terrifying film franchise—now live on stage from November 13 to December 7 at the Ahmanson Theatre, the third attraction of the 2025–2026 season. The press opening is November 14. Tickets are available at CenterTheatreGroup.org.

Paranormal Activity, in its North American premiere production, is from Levi Holloway, who chilled Broadway audiences with his Tony Award-nominated Grey House in 2023, and Felix Barrett, pioneering founder and artistic director of the acclaimed Punchdrunk, whose immersive Sleep No More played more than 5,000 performances in a record-breaking 14-year run in New York at The McKittrick Hotel. Barrett and Punchdrunk are currently represented in New York by Viola’s Room at The Shed through October 19.

Paranormal Activity features illusions by Tony Award-winner Chris Fisher, whose work includes the West End and Broadway productions of Stranger Things: The First Shadow, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, and Back to the Future, along with the West End and Center Theatre Group productions of 2:22.

The North American premiere began at Chicago Shakespeare Theater from October 8 to November 2 before moving to the Ahmanson Theatre. Following Los Angeles, the production will be presented by Shakespeare Theatre Company in Washington, D.C. from January 28 to February 7, and American Conservatory Theater in San Francisco from February 19 to March 15.

The story follows James and Lou, who move from Chicago to London to escape the past but soon discover that places aren’t haunted—people are. The cast includes Cher Álvarez, Patrick Heusinger, Shannon Cochran and Kate Fry.

Levi Holloway said, “Writing Paranormal Activity for the stage, collaborating with Felix Barrett in London—working to create an actual nightmare—has been a dream. We strived to create something impossible, mixing the familiar with the uncanny, heart with horror. Chicago audiences have a nose for honesty on stage and little patience for anything else. They’ll find it here, right alongside all the mischief we’ve made to trouble their sleep.”

Playing Lou and James— a couple trying to escape a sinister force—are Cher Álvarez and Patrick Heusinger. Álvarez has appeared on television in Grey’s Anatomy and NCIS: Hawai’i, and has performed at The Goodman Theatre, Steppenwolf Theatre and Writers Theatre, with additional credits at Milwaukee Repertory Theatre and American Players Theatre.

Heusinger has been seen on Broadway in Next Fall and Fiddler on the Roof and starred as Lancelot in the national tour of Spamalot. His television credits include Gossip Girl, Royal Pains and Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce.

The cast also includes Shannon Cochran as James’ mother, Carolanne, and Kate Fry as Mrs. Cotgrave, a medium. Cochran’s credits include the West Coast premiere of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child in San Francisco, the national tour of Roundabout Theatre Company’s Cabaret, and the first national tour of August: Osage County. This production marks her return to the horror genre following her appearance in the 2002 film The Ring. Fry, whose many credits include Henry V, As You Like It, Henry IV Parts 1 and 2, and The Merchant of Venice at Chicago Shakespeare Theater, has recently appeared in The Cherry Orchard at Goodman Theatre and Birthday Candles at Northlight Theatre.

Levi Holloway is an ensemble member of A Red Orchid Theatre, which debuted his plays Grey House—later produced on Broadway—and Turret, starring Michael Shannon. He has performed as an actor with Lookingglass Theatre and Steppenwolf Theatre. Holloway is co-founder of the Neverbird Project, a youth-based deaf and hard of hearing theatre company that creates work for deaf audiences. He previously taught in the deaf department at Bell Elementary in Chicago for more than a decade and teaches playwriting at Silk Road Rising.

Felix Barrett is the founder and artistic director of Punchdrunk and has conceived and directed productions such as Sleep No More, The Burnt City and Viola’s Room. He directed the critically acclaimed 2024 UK premiere of Paranormal Activity at Leeds Playhouse, which moves to the West End this winter.

The creative team includes Fly Davis (scenic and costume design), Anna Watson (lighting design), Gareth Fry (sound design), Luke Halls (video and projections design), Chris Fisher (illusions design), Bob Mason (casting), Travis A. Knight (assistant director), Camille Etchart (UK associate scenic designer), Frank McCollugh (US associate scenic designer), Abby May (US associate lighting designer), Will Pickens (US associate sound designer), Lianne Arnold (US associate video and projections designer), Skylar Fox (associate illusions designer), Daniel Weissglass (assistant illusions designer), Melanie J. Lisby (production stage manager), Julie Jachym (assistant stage manager) and Emma W. Lipson (production assistant).

Photo Credit: Kyle Flubacker



