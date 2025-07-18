Photos: BERTA, BERTA Opens This Saturday At Echo Theater Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The West Coast premiere of Angelica Chéri’s “Berta, Berta.” a sensuous love story that was inspired by a prison chain gang song from Parchman Farm, opens this weekend at the Echo Theater Company in a production directed by Andi Chapman. See photos of the production.

DeJuan Christopher and Kacie Rogers star in Chéri’s unique, magical and heart-wrenching “fictional origin story” of the song “Berta, Berta.” In 1920s Mississippi, Leroy has committed an unforgivable crime and is ready to accept his punishment: incarceration at notorious Parchman Farm. He has just one final wish before he’s caught – a chance to make amends with his long lost love, Berta. Their reunion swells from a quarrelsome conjuring of the past to an impassioned plot to escape their impending fate.



For more information and to purchase tickets, go to EchoTheaterCompany.com.

Photo Credit: Makela Yepez Photography