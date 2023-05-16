Photos: Andrew Levitt aka Nina West Hosts Marissa Jaret Winokur at HAIRSPRAY 20th Anniversary Tour

Marissa met Nina West (Edna Turnblad),  Niki Metcalfe (Tracy) and Ralph Prentice Daniel (Wilbur Turnblad) backstage.

On May 14th 2023 , Andrew Levitt aka Nina West hosted Tony Award Winning actress and original Hairspray on Broadway cast member, Marissa Jaret Winokur, at the Dolby Theater for the 20th Anniversary Tour of Hairspray.

Check out photos below!

Marissa in a stunning white sequin dress watched the show for what she exclaimed was "the first time EVER watching it from an audience perspective". Marissa met Nina West (Edna Turnblad), Niki Metcalfe (Tracy) and Ralph Prentice Daniel (Wilbur Turnblad) backstage at intermission and then post show posed for pictures with the whole cast and crew still in their full costumes.





RELATED STORIES

Interview: Nina West Talks New Book THE YOU KIND OF KIND & More Photo
Interview: Nina West Talks New Book THE YOU KIND OF KIND & More

Drag superstar Nina West is taking the world by storm. Her new children's book, THE YOU KIND OF KIND is out now! BroadwayWorld spoke with Nina West about the book, feeling the power of your own magic and kindness, and much more. Read the interview here!

Photos/Video: First Look at the New Cast of HAIRSPRAY on Tour Photo
Photos/Video: First Look at the New Cast of HAIRSPRAY on Tour

All new photos and video have been released of the new cast of the North American tour of Hairspray, helmed by Jack O’Brien and Jerry Mitchell. Check out the clips and photos here!

Photos: First Look Inside Rehearsals for HAIRSPRAY North American Tour Photo
Photos: First Look Inside Rehearsals for HAIRSPRAY North American Tour

The HAIRSPRAY North American tour, helmed by Jack O'Brien and Jerry Mitchell, will kick off at The Carson Center in Paducah, KY, prior to visiting more than 55 cities in its second touring season. Get a first look inside rehearsals here!

Andrew Levitt AKA Nina West Will Return to the National Tour of HAIRSPRAY Photo
Andrew Levitt AKA Nina West Will Return to the National Tour of HAIRSPRAY

Returning cast members Andrew Levitt aka Nina West (from “RuPaul's Drag Race”) as Edna Turnblad, Niki Metcalf as Tracy Turnblad, Sandie Lee as Motormouth Maybelle, Billy Dawson as Corny Collins, Ryahn Evers as Amber Von Tussle, Addison Garner as Velma Von Tussle, and Emery Henderson as Penny Pingleton will be joined by new principal cast members Charlie Bryant III as Seaweed J. Stubbs, Ralph Prentice Daniel as Wilbur Turnblad, Brayden Krikke as Link Larkin and Joi D. McCoy as Little Inez.


