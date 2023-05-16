Photos: Andrew Levitt aka Nina West Hosts Marissa Jaret Winokur at HAIRSPRAY 20th Anniversary Tour

On May 14th 2023 , Andrew Levitt aka Nina West hosted Tony Award Winning actress and original Hairspray on Broadway cast member, Marissa Jaret Winokur, at the Dolby Theater for the 20th Anniversary Tour of Hairspray.

Check out photos below!

Marissa in a stunning white sequin dress watched the show for what she exclaimed was "the first time EVER watching it from an audience perspective". Marissa met Nina West (Edna Turnblad), Niki Metcalfe (Tracy) and Ralph Prentice Daniel (Wilbur Turnblad) backstage at intermission and then post show posed for pictures with the whole cast and crew still in their full costumes.