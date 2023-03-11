Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Pandion Music Foundation to Offer Free Online Programs For Music Creators

Founders Rebecca Trujillo Vest (Los Angeles, USA), Carls Woolf (London, UK), and Jordan Stobbe (Melbourne, AUS) met through an online songwriting course.

Mar. 11, 2023  
Pandion Music Foundation (PMF), founded in 2022, is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to fostering growth in the music creator community. PMF recognizes that many independent and emerging artists do not have the access to the resources or networks that are required to build their careers. PMF was created to provide those tools and nurture the music creator community across all lines of diversity and inclusion.

PMF founders Rebecca Trujillo Vest (Los Angeles, USA), Carls Woolf (London, UK), and Jordan Stobbe (Melbourne, AUS) met through an online songwriting course during the COVID pandemic. The three women were inspired by the idea of helping other creators gain access to the resources that can help build their careers. Their collective vision has been the engine driving PMF ever since. To date, PMF has presented 17 workshops with participants ranging in age from 18 to over 65. Workshop mentors break down as 47% men, 36% women, and 15% nonbinary and 2% other.

"Throughout my career I have been blessed to work with visionary mentors who helped me refine my artistic vision," said Trujillo Vest. "We are about breaking down barriers and wanted to launch a forum for other music people, so they can benefit from PMF programs." Woolf said, "the fact that we live across three countries allows us to tap into our respective connections and networks to build our resources." "Especially in these times, we need more initiatives that actually support those creating the music that we often take for granted - especially those that support artists from underrepresented communities. PMF is about helping musicians gain access to the information and resources that can support their ability to continue creating music in this ever-so-challenging industry." notes Stobbe.

PMF partners include Earthstar Creation Center, 2indie.com, and Sweetwater. PMF initially partnered with sync coaching agency, 2indie, to hold a worldwide inaugural 24-hour Sync-O-Thon on Sept. 28, 2022. The event helped support emerging artists by featuring music professionals from around the world providing feedback to artists about their songs. Following that, PMF began offering weekly workshops, hosted by a different mentor each week, some including Tiffany Anders music supervisor, Nick Maker head of Music Supervision at The Elements, Nick Phelps producer, songwriter, and artist, Michele Vice-Maslin, producer and President/Owner, Sweetersongs, and Margaret Yen SVP, Music, This Machine Filmworks among many others. Replays are accessible on the official PMF website here: pandionmusicfoundation.org/workshop-replays/. To register for upcoming events visit: pandionmusicfoundation.org/upcoming-events/.

Martha Champlin, Elementary School Director, New Roads School, and PMF Board Secretary; Candice Rosales, Director Development, New Roads School, and PMF Board Treasurer; Abby Wills, co-founder of Shanti Generation and mindfulness educator; and Yen. Vest is CEO/Programs Director, and PMF Board Chair.

All of Pandion's services are 100% donor funded. That makes PMF different from the majority of other organizations existing in the music and entertainment space. Our work will not rely on music creators' personal funds that should go toward creating, collaborating, and producing their art. That means fewer financial barriers, and more music. For more information, visit pandionmusicfoundation.org.



