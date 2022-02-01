POSTPARDON ME Comes to The Whitefire Theatre, February 17

Postpardon Me, a new one-woman show, written and performed by Liesel Hlista. Developed and directed by Jessica Lyyn Johnson comes to the Whitefire Theattre, 13500 Ventura Blvd., Sherman Oaks, CA 91423 on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. Learn more at https://solofest.stagey.net/projects/7260.

This show will also be available on streaming via pre-order from Wednesday, February 23 at 8:00 p.m. through March 27.

Postpardon Me is one woman's odyssey through lovemaking, pregnancy, birth, new motherhood, and into toddlerhood, along with subsequent fertility issues. There's no doubt about it: Motherhood changes you. Giving birth and becoming a parent encompasses both formidable challenges and intense joys. There's the beauty of bringing a beautiful new human being into the world, and then there's poop, well, lots of it.

This is creator-writer-performer Liesel Hlista's own story, based on her own experiences. In the course of depicting her tale, she portrays twenty-five characters: her loving, supportive husband; her excited best friend; her sister; a sales associate at rhe local Target; various doctors (some more competent than others) and nurses; and even parts of her own body.

In the wrong hands, the events related could be dire. With Ms. Hlista as your guide, this journey becomes comedy gold, and is frequently hilarious. Liesel Hlista can handle anything: she's a mom!

Liesel Hlista has been a TV host (Island Hunter and Maximum Foodie, both on the NatGeo People channel), and an actor (including a role in the recently released action flick Love on the Rock and has recurredt on Days of Our Lives). She is a graduate of Chapman University.

Jessica Lynn Johnson directs and develops Postpardon Me. Acclaimed both as a solo performer and as a director of solo artists, she is the founder of the company Soaring Solo Studios and a recipient of the Best National Solo Artist Award. Her directing credits include I Have Too Many Feelings, Unemployed Finally, The Mermaid Who Learned How to Fly, 365 Days of Crazy, Triangles Are My Favorite Shape, Bully-mia, Not My Show, Answers Outta The Blue, Dear Yoko, and more.

If you're a mom, you'll enjoy Postpardon Me with the laughter of recognition. If you're not, then Postpardon Me will give you a new perspective into women's lives, at once insightful and funny.