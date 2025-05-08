 tracking pixel
PANDORA'S BOOMBOX to be Presented at The Actors Company Let Live Theatre

Performances will run from June 9-28.

By: May. 08, 2025
PANDORA'S BOOMBOX to be Presented at The Actors Company Let Live Theatre Image
Pandora's Boombox, created and performed Karen Hall and Cota will be presented at The Actors Company Let Live Theatre this summer. 

When: Monday, June 9 at 7:00 pm (preview), Friday, June 13 at 2:00 pm, Sunday June 15 at 3:30 pm, Thursday, June 19 at 7:00 pm, Friday June 20 at 2:00 pm, June 21 at 10:30 AM, Friday June 27 at 2:00 pm, Saturday June 28 at 7:30 pm

About "Pandora's Boombox"

From award-winning creator and performer, Karen Hall. With the same success rate of putting toothpaste back into the tube, these clowns do their best to return to paradise for a good night's sleep. A non-verbal, physical comedy sure to make you laugh. We know you're curious.

About More Play Productions More Play Productions is the expansion of performer Karen Hall's multi-year production experience. After successfully touring the world with her solo show, "Delusions and Grandeur" winning awards, 5- star reviews and critical and audience acclaim, Karen sought to bring the same level of success to ensemble-based productions. More Play Productions believes in the self-producing artist and equips them through the producer education series, "All the Hats".

Karen Hall is an award-winning creator and performer. She works regularly in her home base of Los Angeles as a cellist, clown, and educator and tours her acclaimed solo show, "Delusions and Grandeur" globally.

Cota is a chicané artist who is no stranger to the abstract or obscene and the absurdity of inner city living; growing up as a native Angeleno, it is the very essence of their stage performance. Outside of the character of the clown, Cota is a working commercial actor, a successful small business owner, and a social activist.



