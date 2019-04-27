Orli Shaham And Pacific Symphony Musicians Present 'To Tell A Story' In Final CafÃ© Ludwig Program Of The Season

Pacific Symphony musicians Dennis Kim, Meredith Crawford and Joseph Morris will join mezzo-soprano Kristin Chávez and Café Ludwig host and pianist Orli Shaham to perform another unique chamber music concert. The "To Tell A Story" program features: Ridout's "Ferdinand the Bull" for Solo Violin and Narrator; Brahms' Two Songs for Voice, Viola and Piano; Britten's "A Charm of Lullabies" for Mezzo-Soprano and Piano; and Stravinsky's "L'Histoire du soldat" ("A Soldier's Tale").

"To Tell A Story" takes place on May 19 at 3 p.m. in the Samueli Theater. Doors open at 2 p.m. While there is no pre-concert talk, Orli Shaham will introduce the music from the stage. This performance is sponsored by Sandra Smart-Ashburn and Harry Ashburn, and Dot and Rick Nelson. The Café Ludwig series is sponsored by Avenue of the Arts Hotel. For more information or to purchase tickets call (714) 755-5799 or visit www.PacificSymphony.org.

A consummate musician recognized for her grace and vitality, Orli Shaham has established an impressive international reputation as one of today's most gifted pianists. Hailed by critics the world over, Shaham is in demand for her prodigious skills and admired for her interpretations of both standard and modern repertoire. The New York Times called her a "brilliant pianist," The Chicago Tribune recently referred to her as "a first-rate Mozartean."

Kirstin Chávez is considered one of the most riveting and significant performing mezzo-sopranos today. Her powerful voice with its expansive range, the dramatic intensity of her acting, and her natural sensuality combine to make her an arresting and unique presence on the operatic and concert stages. Chávez has captured attention and acclaim in her signature roles and is recognized as one of the definitive Carmens of today, creating her Carmen in nearly 40 different productions throughout the United States and around the globe. Opera News reported that her Carmen in Graz, Austria was "the Carmen of a lifetime. With her dark, generous mezzo, earthy eroticism, volcanic spontaneity and smoldering charisma, Chávez has it all, including a superb command of French and a sense of humor."

Dennis Kim is the new concertmaster of Pacific Symphony. He was first appointed concertmaster of the Tucson Symphony Orchestra at the age of 22. He then served as the youngest concertmaster in the history of the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra, before going on to lead the Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra and the Tampere Philharmonic Orchestra in Finland. As guest concertmaster, Kim has performed on four continents, leading the BBC Symphony Orchestra, London Philharmonic Orchestra, Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Orchestra and Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra.

Joseph Morris is the principal clarinet of Pacific Symphony. Previously, he has held the positions of principal clarinet with the Sarasota Opera Orchestra and the Madison Symphony Orchestra (Wis.), where he was featured as soloist in performances of Copland's Clarinet Concerto in September 2015. Morris has appeared as guest principal clarinet with the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra and the Sarasota Orchestra. In addition, he has performed with the Utah Symphony and Opera, Kansas City Symphony, Milwaukee Symphony, Grant Park Music Festival Orchestra, North Carolina Symphony, Grand Rapids Symphony and New World Symphony.

Meredith Crawford is the Principal Viola in Pacific Symphony. She graduated in 2009 from the Oberlin College and Conservatory under the direction of Peter Slowik. Crawford was the first-prize winner of the Ohio Viola Society's annual competition in 2007, the 2009 Skokie Valley Symphony Annual Young Artist Competition and the 2009-10 Oberlin Conservatory Competition in which she was the first win for a violist in over a decade. Crawford is also an active chamber musician performing frequently with the L.A.-based Salastina Music Society, the Historic Portsmouth Chamber Music Series in Portsmouth, New Hampshire and the High Desert Chamber Music series in Bend, Oregon.





