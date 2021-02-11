ONE! With Edi Patterson Heads To The Groundlings Virtual Stage

The Groundlings' Edi Patterson (The Righteous Gemstones, Knives Out) is headed to the virtual stage for a solo, completely improvised, and audience suggestion-based comedy show, aptly titled, ONE! With Edi Patterson. The show, directed and created by Deanna Oliver (The Brave Little Toaster, Animaniacs, Casper), has previously sold out multiple times at The Groundlings Theatre in Los Angeles, and it's the first time they are bringing it online for audiences around the world to enjoy.

Edi Patterson is a Main Company member of The Groundlings Theatre where she writes and performs regularly. Outside her work with The Groundlings, she serves as a writer for HBO's upcoming series The Righteous Gemstones and plays Judy Gemstone. Her film and television credits include Knives Out, Troop Zero, Between Two Ferns: The Movie, Vice Principals, Black-ish and more.

Tuesday, March 2 at 7:00 p.m. PST. Tickets are $10.00 and are available online via Zoom.