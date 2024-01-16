NewFilmmakers Los Angeles to Present February Monthly Film Festival and InFocus: Black Cinema

Explore emerging Black talent and captivating short films, including Michael Lewis Foster's feature narrative, "To Fall In Love."
NewFilmmakers Los Angeles will host its February Monthly Film Festival and annual InFocus: Black Cinema program.
The program spotlights Black stories and emerging Black talent in front of and behind the camera, along with a selection of short film highlights from NFMLA's ongoing monthly program, and Michael Lewis Foster's feature narrative, To Fall In Love.
Program #1 – February Shorts
2:30 PM – 3:00 PM – Pre-Reception
3:00 PM – 4:45 PM – Program
4:45 PM – 5:00 PM – Audience Q&A
Program #2 – InFocus: Black Cinema
5:00 PM – 5:30 PM – Pre-Reception
5:30 PM – 7:30 PM – Program
7:30 PM – 7:45 PM – Audience Q&A
Program #3 – Feature Narrative | To Fall in Love
7:45 PM – 8:15 PM – Pre-Reception
8:15 PM – 9:45 PM – Program
9:45 PM – 10:00 PM – Audience Q&A
More information here.
