NATURES VS. Comes to the HFF2021

At the corner of HUNGER GAMES and STEEL MAGNOLIAS, you'll find "Nature Vs.," a half-hour dark comedy about fighting to fit in.

Based on Howard Gardner's theory of the 9 intelligences, in dystopian America, class comes correlated with intelligence type, and every seven years, citizens of our American Republic take a multiple choice quiz to see in which of the 9 Estates they belong. In Nature Vs., find out what happens at the First Estate ladies' book club when a key member reveals - she's tested OUT.

"I wrote Nature Vs. inspired by the absurdity of how and why we exclude others. My story takes it to the nth degree, but I hope this ridiculous depiction of how dystopian America chooses to segregate its people - and how its citizens delude themselves into thinking minor differences mean EVERYTHING - drives home the triteness of exclusion politics for us all. How quickly would you turn on someone if you felt they no longer belonged?"

Shows are at the Stephanie Feury Theatre on Melrose (5636 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038) from August 8-August 28. Streaming options available as well.

TICKET PRICE: $12

https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/6780?tab=tickets

Admission age: Appropriate for ages 13+ (language)