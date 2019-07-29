Musco Center To Receive Pacific Symphony's 'Crescendo Award'

Chapman University and its Musco Center for the Arts will jointly receive Pacific Symphony's "Crescendo Award" during the free 'Symphony In the Cities' concert on Chapman University's Bette and Wylie Aitken Arts Plaza beginning at 7pm on Aug. 3. The event, co-presented by Pacific Symphony and Musco Center, is the first 'Symphony in the Cities' concert in the City of Orange.

Accepting the award on behalf of Chapman University will be Jack Raubolt, Vice President, Community Relations, and on behalf of Musco Center will be its Executive Director, Richard T. Bryant.

"Chapman University is proud to collaborate with esteemed organizations like Pacific Symphony and individuals like Maestro St.Clair," Raubolt said. "We have a deep commitment to our surrounding communities, as does the orchestra, and we are honored to receive this award."

"This acknowledgment by Pacific Symphony is especially meaningful," Bryant said. "The August 3 concert marks the deepening of Musco Center and Pacific Symphony's shared commitment to making the arts more accessible for residents of Orange. We see this Award, as much as recognition of what Musco has done, as a symbol of what our two organizations will do together in the future."

Past Crescendo Award recipients include ocdm marketing (2002); Howard and Roberta Ahmanson (2004); the Pacific Symphony's Symphony 100 support group (2005); the City of Irvine (2008); and, earlier this year, F&M Bank.

The August 3 concert will begin at 7pm with the full orchestra under the baton of Pacific Symphony Music Director Carl St.Clair performing a program of classical, pop, patriotic tunes and more. A pre-concert event, with free family activities and local music acts, will begin at 5:30pm on the Aitken Arts Plaza in front of Musco Center.

This is one of two free concerts Musco Center is presenting this August. On August 14, in association with the United States Air Force, the Commanders Jazz Ensemble will perform a free evening concert inside Musco Center.

Both events are free, with reservations recommended for the August 14 concert by The Commanders. For more information on these and other Musco Center events visit muscocenter.org.





