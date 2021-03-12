Movie Theaters Will be Able to Reopen On Monday in Los Angeles

Deadline has reported that Los Angeles County will move into the state's "red" tier on Monday, allowing movie theaters to reopen indoors at 25% capacity. California has hit the milestone of delivering 2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses.

Read the full story HERE.

Gov. Gavin Newsom shared that movie theaters can open indoors at 25% capacity "with reserved seating only where each group is seated with at least 6 feet of distance in all directions between any other groups."

The state restrictions read: "Capacity must be limited to 25% or 100 people, whichever is less." Thus, not only is the new L.A. county health order in effect, theaters will also be bound by the limit of 100 people mentioned in the state order.

Los Angeles County officials revealed that moving out of hthe "purple" tier and into "red" will be effective at 12:01 a.m. Monday. In addition to movie theaters, indoor dining and gyms will also be able to open at limited capacity.

Check out the full story HERE.