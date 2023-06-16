Monalisa, Inka One, Ben Diggin, DJ Analog & Mantron to Perform At Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles

Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles and Boombox in the Park will present Monalisa, Inka One, Ben Diggin, DJ Analog & Mantron on July 29, 2023.

They will be part of Levitt LA's 16th season of free summer performances in MacArthur Park where over 60,000 people of all ages and backgrounds gather together to enrich the cultural experience Los Angeles has to offer.

Monalisa is associated with quality music and events in Los Angeles and across the country for over 20 years. Monalisa has supported various artists as both a music promoter and fan before taking her love of music to the turntables 16 years ago.

Her music format is described as "anything with a groove", ranging from soul, funk, & hip hop to rock, pop, jazz-funk & world music but also includes less familiar and undiscovered gems & jams of all genres.

Inka One is a LA native DJ, vinyl collector, party promoter, and headband advocate. He is a 20+ year DJ veteran, his signature blend of hip hop, future beats, & dusty breaks,

His music has brought him from tiny mid-city dive bars to rowdy festival stages in France to the iconic Walt Disney Concert Hall. His monthly party, Boombox, has been bringing the real to DTLA's Chinatown district since 2006.

Ben Diggin is based in Southern California, Ben Diggin is a co-founder/resident DJ of Boombox. His style is influenced by all the great DJs/Musicians to come out of the West Coast. A collector of vinyl for over 24 years; Ben is a brand ambassador/collaborator with Damir Brand.

DJ Analog has over 20 years of experience with skills that have earned him the respect of turntablist legends. Known for both his deep music selections and intricate cuts, Analog has evolved from being a student of DJ culture into one of the scene's brightest innovators, and has recently become an official Staff member at Los Angeles' premiere DJ school: the Beat Junkie Institute of Sound.

Mantron is a new and upcoming artist.

Monalisa, Inka One, Ben Diggin, DJ Analog & Mantron are just one of the FREE summer concerts presented at the Levitt Pavilion!

Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles makes live music accessible to all, creating stronger and more connected communities while celebrating the diversity of our city and beyond. Every summer, FREE concerts are presented at Levitt Pavilion, featuring acclaimed, emerging talent to seasoned, award-winning performers in a broad range of music genres. Over 60,000 people of all ages and backgrounds gather on the lawn in historic MacArthur Park to enjoy free live music under the stars. Programming is designed to appeal to all tastes, attracting people from all walks of life to come together for a shared evening of great music, cultural celebrations and a family-friendly atmosphere offered at the Levitt Pavilion!

Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles @ MacArthur Park. 2230 W. 6th St. Los Angeles, CA 90057