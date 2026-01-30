David Jahn To Bring FILL YOUR HOLE To Whitefire Theatre’s Solofest Series

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

A one-person show from David Jahn will be presented as part of the Solofest series at Whitefire Theatre in Sherman Oaks. Fill Your Hole will play Saturday, February 28 at 8:00 p.m., centering on a cross-country relationship pursuit and the fallout of losing one’s sense of self along the way.

In the solo piece, Jahn uses song, dance, and comedy while reflecting on the idea that “we’re all born with a God-shaped hole and we seem to fill that hole with anything but God.” The show has previously been performed at The Groundlings, University of California, Los Angeles, and Chicago’s Steel Beam Theatre.

Jahn is an alumnus of The Groundlings Main Company and serves as an improvisation teacher and Chairman of the Groundlings School Steering Committee. His acting credits include theater work such as Remembering The Future, Is There Sex After Marriage?, and Jesus Christ, Superstar, along with film credits including Thank You for Smoking and television appearances on General Hospital, The Morning Show, and Modern Family, among others.

TICKETS

Fill Your Hole will be performed Saturday, February 28 at 8:00 p.m. at Whitefire Theatre, 13500 Ventura Blvd., Sherman Oaks, CA 91423. Tickets are $25.