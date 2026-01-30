Animated Film OSKÄR TO Screen At Golden State Film Festival

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The award-winning Puerto Rican animated film OSKÄR will be screened in Hollywood as part of the Golden State Film Festival, with showings scheduled from February 26 through March 6, 2026. The screenings will take place at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres, located at 6801 Hollywood Boulevard.

The festival presentation follows the film’s official selection at Golden State Film Festival and marks a milestone for the production, which centers on an animated movie projector named Oskär who dreams of reaching Hollywood in search of family, belonging, and identity. The Hollywood screening mirrors the narrative arc of the film itself, which explores artistic ambition through fantasy and metaphor.

Recognized for its artistic approach and thematic scope, OSKÄR blends fantasy with reflections on multicultural identity and contemporary global issues. The film incorporates environmental imagery, including California wildfires, and addresses immigration and separation through poetic storytelling rather than literal depiction.

Director Orama López, also known as AG Orloz, said the Hollywood screening reflects a convergence between the film’s story and its real-world journey. “OSKÄR represents the dreams that seem unattainable for those of us who create cinema, pronounced like an epic whisper born in the soul and inevitably resonating upon reaching Hollywood,” López said. “Seeing the film arrive in Hollywood—just as OSKÄR dreams of doing—feels like a beautiful convergence between art and the lives of those who breathe the seventh art.”

OSKÄR holds several distinctions within Puerto Rican cinema. The film was created using artificial intelligence based on original drawings and previously unpublished music, and it is the first animated feature produced in Puerto Rico to reach this level of international festival exposure. It is also the first Puerto Rican animated film selected for screening at Grauman’s Theatre, now part of the TCL Chinese Theatre complex.

The film transforms a movie projector into its central animated character, positioning the device as both narrator and subject, and framing the story as a reflection on cinema itself. Conceived in connection with the 131-year history of film, the project serves as a tribute to the art form and its enduring cultural impact.

López noted that the Hollywood screening represents his sixth presentation at the venue, following earlier screenings of five short films in Hollywood-area theaters since 2018. He described the moment as both personal and symbolic, reflecting the broader journey of Puerto Rican independent cinema reaching international audiences.