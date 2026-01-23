Interview: Will Swenson & Lesli Margherita of SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The dark, witty, and Tony Award-winning tale of love, murder, and revenge set against the backdrop of 19th-century London, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street has become a bloody, worldwide sensation since being awarded eight Tony Awards (including Best Musical) for its Broadway premiere in 1979. Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler's tasty, thrilling, theatrical treat has simultaneously shocked, awed, and delighted audiences around the world.

An infamous tale which originally appeared as a Penny Dreadful serial in 1867 and follows an unjustly exiled barber (Todd) as he returns to London to seek vengeance against the lecherous judge who framed him and ravaged his young wife. The road to revenge leads Todd to Mrs. Lovett, the resourceful proprietress of a failing pie shop above which he opens a new barber practice. Mrs. Lovett's luck sharply shifts when Todd's thirst for blood inspires the integration of an ingredient into her meat pies that has the people of London lining up for more...and the carnage has only just begun!

I decided to speak with its two stars, Will Swenson and Lesli Margherita about the challenges faced during their journeys to taking on Sweeney Todd and Mrs. Lovett and how working with Director Jason Alexander for the La Mirada production has inspired them to bring these two iconic characters to life.

(Pictured) Jason Alexander directing Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Thanks so much for taking the time to speak with me while you are in final rehearsals for Sweeney Todd. When and/or how were the two of you first approached to take on these iconic roles?

Will: For me it was just the old-fashioned way - agent called and said they were possibly interested in me playing the role, would I be up for a zoom meeting with Jason? Thanks goodness, it went really well!

Lesli: I’ve worked with Jason Alexander before and love him. I was very, very lucky that he thought of me for the role.

Have either of you done these roles before? Or have they always been on your bucket list?

Will: I’ve not done the role. But it’s been at the top of my wish list for forever. Just been waiting to get old enough

Lesli: Never! I have to say I’m very glad Will hasn’t either so that we are both in this insane boat together. I’ve always wanted to do it, and now I’m age appropriate. Still haven’t decided if that’s a good or bad thing…

Very good for getting the role! Have the two of you performed onstage together previously? If so, where and when?

Will: We’ve crossed paths a bunch but we’ve never done a run together. Been neighbors in shows that were running across the street from one another, and we’ve done development stuff. We both did voices for animated animals on a FOX TV Series that needed musical folks, whose name I can’t remember at the moment. I remember I was a newly castrated dog.

Lesli: Never in a full production! We’ve done workshops and things together but have never gotten to do the same show. We were in a workshop together right before this, so he’s probably very sick of me.

(Pictured) Jason Alexander rehearses with Lesli Margherita and Will Swenson

What preconceived notions did you have about playing these iconic roles before rehearsals started? And how has director Jason Alexander opened your eyes to looking at the characters through his eyes?

Will: I think just what you might expect. The whole mustache twisting evil crazy villain kind of ideas seem to invade the mind. Jason’s been really helping me to humanize Sweeney. Sweeney’s not just a killer. He’s a seriously broken victim, nursing an emotional wound so huge he just can’t heal without making some terrible choices.

Lesli: It’s terrifying. This is THE role every character actress dreams of doing. What I love about Jason and regional theater in general is that you are allowed to really make things your own. From our first conversation, Jason has helped me find her dark side. The comedy is there already in the script and lyrics. The other side of her is the really fun stuff for me.

(Pictured) Will Swenson & Lesli Margherita rehearse as Sweeeny Todd and Mrs. Lovett.

Sweeney starts with a clear goal of revenge but eventually begins murdering indiscriminately fueling his descent into madness. At what point in the show do you feel he truly "breaks"?

Will: I think he’s already pretty damaged from 15 years in Botany Bay. He’s been sent to die on a false charge and has had plenty of time to fixate on revenge. But then once the judge gets away the first time, and Sweeney knows he could have had him, I think he blows the final microchips there.

Mrs. Lovett is often described as a "cozy woman without a single scruple." How do you make such a dark character likeable or relatable to the audience?

Lesli: I have played a few unlikable women, so I have to love them first and find the reasoning behind their actions. I think if the intentions are clear. It’s easy to emphasize with these types of characters.

How do you manage the physical "workout" of the role, including performing the songs, handling of stage blood, and the mechanical barber chair?

Will: That’s all still very in process. I’ll let you know once we open! That said, it’s always extremely fun to play with stage blood.

Which part of Sondheim’s score, such as "Epiphany," do you find most challenging to execute vocally while maintaining your character's intense emotional state?

Will: For me the hardest part is the section between page one, and the curtain call. Extremely challenging.

Mrs. Lovett is the one who suggests turning victims into pies. How do you approach the "black humor" of that realization while performing "A Little Priest" to make it feel real rather than forced?

Lesli: It’s funny already. You don’t need to add anything to make these lyrics or this situation funny. It has to be real and it has to feel like this was the easiest decision she’s ever made. It takes away the ick factor. Hopefully.

Here's your first look at Will Swenson & Lesli Margherita atop the multi-level scenic design by Paul Tate dePoo III and Choreography by Lee Martino

If you are using a Cockney accent, what was your process for mastering the dialect while singing Sondheim’s rapid-fire lyrics?

Lesli: Luckily in Matilda I played a crazy woman with a very thick sort of cockney accent singing rapid-fire Tim Minchin lyrics so I was prepared. That said, it’s never easy. Repetition. Repetition, repetition. Oh, and repetition.

Do you feel Mrs. Lovett’s loyalty to Sweeney is driven by true love, or is she simply a "devilishly loyal" opportunist?

Lesli: I think she is absolutely in a one-sided love affair. She’s in love with the man, and in love with the lifestyle she has wanted for so long. Delusional.

And what about Sweeney? Does he have feelings for Mrs. Lovett or just using her to stage his revenge?

Will: I am still in discovery mode. A little of both, I imagine.

If your character were on a dating site, what three qualities would he list?

Will: Motivated, collaborative, will stop at nothing to achieve goals.

Anything else you’d like to share about your portrayals or the production in general?

Will: It’s funny to admit, given the role. But I genuinely hate shaving!

Thanks so much! I am really looking forward to being in the audience!

Directed by Jason Alexander, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street will preview on Friday, January 30 at 8 pm and Saturday, January 31 at 2 pm, have its official Press Opening on Saturday, January 31 at 8 pm and run through Sunday, February 22, 2026 at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts at 14900 La Mirada Boulevard in La Mirada, near the intersection of Rosecrans Avenue where the 91 and 5 freeways meet. Onsite parking is FREE.

Performances are Thursdays at 7:30 pm; Fridays at 8 pm; Saturdays at 2 pm & 8 pm; and Sundays at 1:30 pm & 6:30 pm. There is no performance on Sunday, February 1 at 6:30 pm.

There will be an Open-Captioned performance on Saturday, February 14 at 2:00 pm. Talkbacks with the cast and creative team will be on Thursday, February 5 at 7:30 pm and Thursday, February 19 at 7:30 pm.

Tickets range from $20 - $100 (prices subject to change) and can be purchased on La Mirada Theatre’s website www.LaMiradaTheatre.com or by calling the La Mirada Theatre Box Office at (562) 944-9801 or (714) 994-6310. Group, student, and military discounts are available. Children under 3 will not be admitted into the theatre.

Rehearsal photos courtesy of La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts