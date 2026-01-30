Palm Beach Shakespeare Festival Unveils Cast For MACBETH At Shakespeare By The Palms VI

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Palm Beach Shakespeare Festival has announced the cast for its Shakespeare by the Palms VI production of MACBETH, which will be presented over Valentine’s weekend in Royal Palm Beach. Performances will take place February 12 through February 15 at the Veterans Park Amphitheater, with performances running nightly from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Admission is free, with a suggested donation of $5 per person.

Visiting guest artist Benjamin Lusk returns to the Palm Beach Shakespeare Festival to appear in the title role. Lusk previously appeared with the company in Romeo & Juliet. Joining him as Lady Macbeth is Amy Simms, who previously portrayed the title role in the festival’s production of King Lear.

The cast also includes Mary Stucchi as Lady Macduff, Max Fonrose as Duncan, and John Campagnuolo as Banquo. Each performer will take on multiple roles as part of the production.

The production is adapted and directed by Palm Beach Shakespeare Festival Artistic Director Trent Stephens. Shakespeare’s tragedy follows the rise and fall of Macbeth, a Scottish lord whose ambition is ignited by prophecy and fueled by his partnership with Lady Macbeth, leading to violence, paranoia, and eventual collapse.

The Palm Beach Shakespeare Festival will continue its 2026 season with FALSTAFF, a world premiere adaptation as part of Shakespeare by the Sea xxVI. That production will run July 9 through July 19 at the Seabreeze Amphitheater in Carlin Park, Jupiter, presented in partnership with Palm Beach County Parks & Recreation.

Shakespeare by the Palms VI and Shakespeare by the Sea xxVI are supported by The Village of Royal Palm Beach, Gary & Katherine Parr, and the Palm Beach County Cultural Council, with additional funding provided by Frank Cona and Lisa Calberg.

MACBETH

February 12 – 15, 2026

Veterans Park Amphitheater

1036 Royal Palm Beach Blvd.

Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411

Performances take place nightly from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Admission is free, with a suggested donation of $5 per person. Audience members are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets for this outdoor performance.