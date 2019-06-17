MainStreet Theatre Company Announces 2019-20 Season

MainStreet Theatre Company, the resident professional company at the Lewis Family Playhouse, has three unique offerings in store for the thousands of school groups and families who make up the bulk of their audiences. "I'm so excited to announce our 14th season", says Mireya Hepner, MainStreet's Artistic Producer. "We always aim to tell a variety of stories for different ages, full of ideas that will resonate with young people and their families. Each of our shows next season is unique, but they share one common theme: that even under adverse circumstances, people have the capacity for hope. I'm thrilled to be sharing these wonderful pieces with our audiences".

The season begins with OLIVERio: A Brazilian Twist, a joyful musical retelling of Oliver Twist set in modern-day Rio de Janeiro, with book and lyrics by Karen Zacarías and music by Deborah Wicks La Puma. In addition to the wonderful live Brazilian music and engaging characters, the story tackles issues of poverty, inequity, greed, and betrayal in a way that's easy for young people to understand. The show, a West Coast premiere, will be directed by Robert Castro, with choreography by Tamica Washington-Miller (Associate Director of the Lula Washington Dance Theatre) and musical direction by Brazilian guitarist Richard Miller. Show runs October 12 - 27, 2019.

And Then They Came for Me: Remembering the World of Anne Frank, by James Still, is a unique theatrical experience, based on the memories of two Holocaust survivors who were teenaged friends of Anne Frank's in Amsterdam. Through videotaped interviews, we hear their firsthand accounts of terrible hardship, survival, and hope against all odds. This powerful play touches on many themes that are vital for young people to reflect upon today, including what can happen when hate and violence become normalized. Best suited for ages 11 and up, the show is directed by Abigail Deser, and runs from Feb.1-9. 2020.

The season closes with The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane, based on Kate DiCamillo's novel and adapted by Dwayne Hartford. The beloved story of a vain but beautiful toy rabbit who is lost, and what happens to him afterwards will be directed by Marya Mazor. We hope that our theatrical version of this beautiful story of loss and recovery, kindness and compassion, will touch hearts of all ages. Show runs from April 25 - May 9, 2020.

In addition to the public performances, all three of the productions will include weekday morning performances for school field-trip audiences from across the region. Each weekend show will include unique lobby activities before each performance and at least one public "talk-back". Most weekday school shows will include Q & A sessions as well.

MainStreet Theatre Company, included in American Theatre Magazine's 2016 list of "20 Theatres you should take your kids to," has been the resident Equity Company at the Lewis Family Playhouse since 2006, and is known for producing high quality and innovative productions of plays and musicals for the whole family. An intimate, 536-seat venue, the Lewis Family Playhouse is the crown jewel of the three-acre, 89,000-square-foot Victoria Gardens Cultural Center.

The complex at 12505 Cultural Center Drive and is conveniently located off the I-15 at Foothill Boulevard, as a major anchor of Victoria Gardens. The Box Office is open Monday through Friday from noon to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., with free parking available. Single tickets for the 2019/2020 season will be available starting July 6, 2019.





