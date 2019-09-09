Los Angeles Philharmonic Ushers In The 2019/20 Season With Three Free Neighborhood Concerts In September

The Los Angeles Philharmonic ushers in its 2019/20 season with three free neighborhood concerts across Los Angeles County this September: The Luckman Fine Arts Complex at Cal State LA on September 26; the Vic Lopez Auditorium, Whittier High School on September 27; and the Flo Hyman Auditorium, Morningside High School in Inglewood on September 28. The concerts will feature the LA Phil, led by Associate Conductor Paolo Bortolameolli, performing works by Richard Wagner, Duke Ellington, Aldemaro Romero, and Leonard Bernstein, plus LA Phil-commissioned works by Gabriela Ortiz and Paul Desenne.

"The LA Phil has two of the greatest venues in the world with Walt Disney Concert Hall and the Hollywood Bowl," said Simon Woods, CEO, LA Phil. "But for us there's a real joy in getting out and about in Los Angeles County, so that we can meet people around the region - and so that audiences who may not be able to come to our main venues can still get to experience this amazing orchestra. See you there!"

YOLA (Youth Orchestra Los Angeles) musicians will open the September 26 and 28 concerts, and a demonstration of the newly restored 1927 Wurlitzer theater organ at the Vic Lopez Auditorium of Whittier High School will begin the September 27 concert.

The Honorable Hilda L. Solis, Supervisor for the First District, LA County Board of Supervisors, will co-present the September 26 concert with the Luckman Fine Arts Complex at Cal State LA The Honorable Janice Hahn, the Whittier Chamber of Commerce, and the Whittier Union High School District will host the September 27 concert; and the Inglewood Unified School District hosts the September 28 concert.

Program details:

Thursday, September 26, 2019, at 7:30 PM

The Luckman Fine Arts Complex at Cal State LA

WAGNER Prelude to Die Meistersinger

Gabriela ORTIZ Téenek, Ivenciones de territorio (LA Phil commission)

ELLINGTON Stalking Monster from Night Creature

ROMERO Fuga con Pajarillo from Suite for Strings No. 1

BERNSTEIN Symphonic Dances from West Side Story

Friday, September 27, 2019 at 7 PM

Vic Lopez Auditorium, Whittier High School

WAGNER Prelude to Die Meistersinger

Paul DESENNE Guasamacabra (LA Phil commission)

ELLINGTON Stalking Monster from Night Creature

ROMERO Fuga con Pajarillo from Suite for Strings No. 1

BERNSTEIN Symphonic Dances from West Side Story

Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 7 PM

Flo Hyman Auditorium, Morningside High School, Inglewood

WAGNER Prelude to Die Meistersinger

Paul DESENNE Guasamacabra (LA Phil commission)

ELLINGTON Stalking Monster from Night Creature

ROMERO Fuga con Pajarillo from Suite for Strings No. 1

BERNSTEIN Symphonic Dances from West Side Story





