Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Launches LACO AT HOME

Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra (LACO), ranked among the world's top musical ensembles, presents a new free LACO AT HOME taped-for-streaming performance featuring LACO Concertmaster Margaret Batjer performing a selection of Bach solo violin works, and Assistant Concertmaster Teresa Stanislav and Viola Robert Brophy, who are married, performing a Mozart violin and viola duo.

The program will be streamed on Thursday, April 2, and Friday, April 3, at 7:30 pm, and will subsequently available on demand. LACO AT HOME was introduced in late March to offer special and expanded web content.



Additionally, LACO Executive Director Ben Cadwallader announces that, due to the pandemic, the Orchestra has cancelled the remainder of its season, including the following concerts:

April 2 & 3 - In Focus: Beethoven & the Schumanns (cancellation previously announced);

April 18/19 - Romantic Chopin;

April 30 & May 1 - In Focus: Beethoven & Mendelssohn;

May 15-18 - Sheku Plus "Eroica";

May 21 - SESSON Mazzoli.

"Even amidst the global health crisis unfolding before us, it is in music, art and beauty where we can always find light," says Cadwallader. "The virus pandemic may prevent us from gathering in person to share music, but current circumstances will not prevent LACO from continuing to provide great musical experiences. While it is heartbreaking to cancel all of LACO's remaining programming this season, but the safety of our musicians, audience and staff will always take precedence. We urge people to continue checking our LACO at Home page for regular releases of exciting new content thanks to the generosity of LACO's artists and supporters."

To make a donation, visit LACO.org/donate or call (213) 622-7001, EXT. 4. To enjoy LACO AT HOME's programs and features, visit www.LACO.org/laco-at-home.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You