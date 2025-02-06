Long Beach Symphony Will Host an Evening with Arturo Sandoval

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Long Beach Symphony will welcome legendary trumpeter, pianist, composer, and storyteller Arturo Sandoval for a concert on Saturday, March 8, 2025, at 7:30 PM at the Long Beach Terrace Theater. This highly anticipated event promises an electrifying night of world-class music and captivating performances.

A protégé of jazz icon Dizzy Gillespie, Sandoval has dazzled audiences worldwide with his unparalleled artistry and magnetic stage presence. His remarkable career spans multiple genres, from jazz to classical, earning him prestigious accolades, including the 2024 Kennedy Center Honors, 10 Grammy Awards, 6 Billboard Awards, and an Emmy Award. His life was the subject of the film For Love or Country: The Arturo Sandoval Story (2000) starring Andy García. He has performed at the White House and at the Super Bowl.

The evening opens with Adam Schoenberg’s “Cool Cat”, an energetic tribute to Los Angeles’ famous mountain lion, P-22. With vibrant fanfare, this piece sets the stage for an exhilarating night. (Special thanks to the LA Phil for granting permission to perform this exclusive work.)

Next, in a nod to Sandoval’s Cuban heritage, the orchestra performs George Gershwin’s “Cuban Overture.” Inspired by Gershwin’s travels to Havana in the 1930s, this piece bursts with Cuban rhythms and lively percussion, capturing the essence of the island’s vibrant musical traditions.

The orchestra then shines in Paul Hindemith’s “Symphonic Metamorphosis”, a dazzling showcase of orchestral brilliance, before giving the stage fully to Sandoval for the second half of the evening.

The next section of the program is dedicated to the legendary Arturo Sandoval, featuring his breathtaking “Concerto for Trumpet No. 2.” Sandoval’s performance is more than just a display of technical mastery—it’s a celebration of music itself. Seamlessly shifting between trumpet, piano, and vocals, he brings a storytelling charm reminiscent of the golden era of Las Vegas showmanship. His charisma, passion, and deep connection to the audience make for an unforgettable experience.

The concert closes with a stunning interpretation of Rachmaninoff’s “Themes from Piano Concerto No. 2”, a deeply moving journey through lush orchestration and evocative piano melodies. The Adagio’s delicate interplay of passion and restraint invites listeners into an immersive world of introspection and emotion.

Audiences can look forward to cozy firepits on the Plaza, relaxing with a drink in the concert hall, and an engaging Pre-Concert Talk with Music Director Eckart Preu and Arturo Sandoval. Additionally, the lobby will come alive with a captivating pre-concert performance by LAB-A (Los Angeles Brass Alliance), featuring an exquisite repertoire, including Sandoval's "Brass Fantasy: II". Join in this extraordinary evening as Long Beach Symphony and Arturo Sandoval gather for a night of exhilarating music, virtuosity, and storytelling!

