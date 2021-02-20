Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Locals Protest Rush Limbaugh Tribute on Historically Queer-Friendly Tower Theatre

This comes after the Tower Theatre has been acquired by Adventure Church.

Feb. 20, 2021  

Locals are protesting a tribute to Rush Limbaugh that was posted on the marquee of a historically queer-friendly theater in Fresno, Advocate reports. This comes after the Tower Theatre has been acquired by Adventure Church.

"Thank you Rush for teaching us," the marquee on the theater read, "You will be missed very much. But never forgotten. R.I.P."

Local residents were unhappy with this, as Limbaugh is remembered in the community for mocking gay and trans people and celebrating the deaths of those who died from AIDS.

"Don't talk to me about how welcoming Adventure Church is to the LGBTQ community when they allow (place?) this up on the marquee next to their church name," Fresno local Heather Parish tweeted, "The man mocked gay deaths during the AIDS crisis. Thanks for saying the quiet part out loud, ACC."

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Adventure Church has been renting the Tower Theatre to hold services every Sunday since the beginning of the pandemic. The lead Pastor, Anthony Flores, says the theater's owner asked if he'd like to buy the church to keep holding services.

A protest began with a Facebook group, titled "Save the Tower Theatre" which has gained over 1,900 followers. Protests have also taken place outside of the church.

"I know there's been a lot of talk out there, how we feel about the LGBTQ community," Pastor Anthony Flores said at a recent community meeting. "We love you. We love God and we love people. And everybody always says, well, do you affirm them and will you affirm them? We love you and you are welcome to any of the church services we have and we welcome you."

Read more on Advocate.


