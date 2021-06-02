Lisa Donahey Performs SONGS FOR THE SOUL Live At Campus Jax

Live music is coming back and audiences are ready to be entertained! Lisa Donahey is the one to provide that warm, and long overdue, welcome back with her new show "Songs for the Soul."

Join Lisa for an evening of music that'll feed your soul as she sings music spanning the decades and genres with her nine-piece stellar band, adding a narrative flair and vocal style all of her own. Lisa's shows are always an entertaining and intimate experience and leave audiences smiling from ear to ear. Coming out of a pandemic and challenging year where the music community was hit particularly hard, Donahey is thrilled to be bringing some fantastic music with her show "Songs for the Soul" to Campus Jax in Newport Beach, CA.

Combining her impeccable and interpretive vocals, her masterful storytelling abilities with her engaging charismatic style, Lisa has captivated audiences throughout her native Southern California and beyond with critically acclaimed performances that tap into her passions for everything from classic Top 40 pop, R&B, rock, Great American Songbook and big band standards to musical theatre, country, novelty tunes, classical and even her own colorful mashup style, "Jazzbaret."

Donahey's "Songs for the Soul" is on Saturday, June 12th, 2021 and the show will begin promptly at 7:00 p.m. with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. for dinner seating. Tickets are VIP Ultra $40 (includes preferred seating and a copy of Lisa's album "She's Got It Covered") and VIP $25. One entrée purchase per person. The show is open to all ages. Campus Jax is located at 3950 Campus Drive, Newport Beach, California 92660. Free and convenient parking.

This will be a special evening with incredible musicians making great music in a safe, socially-distanced outdoor setting. If you can't be there in person, the show will also be streaming live on the "Jax Hideaway" Facebook page.

To purchase tickets, please call (949) 261-6270 or visit their website here: LINK FOR TICKETS

For more information about Lisa Donahey, please visit www.lisadonahey.com.