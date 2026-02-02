Laguna Playhouse Appoints Adele Adkins and Erin Simon to Executive Leadership Roles

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Kicking off the 2026 season, Laguna Playhouse has added two accomplished arts leaders to its executive team: Adele Adkins, who has assumed the role of Managing Director, and Erin Simon, who joined the organization as Director of Advancement.

Adele Adkins

is a nationally respected arts leader with more than 25 years of experience in nonprofit theater management and programming. Most recently, she served as Managing Director of Bucks County Playhouse in New Hope, Pennsylvania, where she expanded earned and contributed revenue, increased subscriber growth, and spearheaded key initiatives focused on equity, accessibility, and community engagement. Throughout her career, Adkins has booked major performances across a wide range of venues—from intimate 100-seat theaters to 7,000-seat arenas—presenting everything from classical music and Broadway tours to major country music artists and diverse genres in between. She has also led the Clark State Performing Arts Center in Ohio and the Collins Center for the Arts at the University of Maine. A Juilliard-trained cellist, Adkins brings a lifelong dedication to performance, education, and cultural leadership to Laguna Playhouse. Adkins has also taken on the role in shaping Laguna Playhouse’s future programming strategy. She brings a producing lens that balances artistic excellence with financial sustainability, supporting the development and expansion of productions that are audience-driven, fiscally responsible, and capable of extending beyond a single run through co-productions, partnerships, and longer life cycles. Her approach is focused on building a season that strengthens earned revenue, deepens community engagement, and positions Laguna Playhouse as a dynamic producing theatre in Southern California

Erin Simon

is a seasoned fundraising and marketing professional with more than 15 years of experience advancing mission-driven organizations across the arts, healthcare, and education sectors. A Certified Fund-Raising Executive (CFRE), Simon specializes in major gifts, strategic campaigns, and donor communications that inspire meaningful philanthropic support and sustainable growth. She holds a BA in American Studies from Saint Louis University, a master’s degree in museum studies from the University of Leicester, and a master’s degree in marketing from the University of Glasgow. In her role as Director of Advancement, Simon Will work in close partnership with Adkins to rebuild and strengthen Laguna Playhouse’s relationships across the community. Together, they will focus on deepening connections with patrons, donors, civic leaders, educators, and local arts organizations, reestablishing the Playhouse as a trusted cultural anchor while advancing collaborative partnerships that support long-term sustainability, access, and artistic vitality.