LETTERKENNY LIVE! Has Added New Tour Dates For 2020
Based on overwhelming demand, new shows and markets have been added to the "LETTERKENNY LIVE" 2020 tour. The stars of the wildly popular award-winning Crave Original Series LETTERKENNY will bring "LETTERKENNY LIVE!" to the U.S. for the first time in 2020. All new, the acclaimed 90-minute comedy experience will feature NINE of the beloved cast members along with never-before-seen sketches and more. The live event, that includes major stops across North America is produced by New Metric Media and presented by Puppers Premium Lager.
Starring Jared Keeso (Wayne), Nathan Dales (Daryl), Michelle Mylett (Katy), K. Trevor Wilson (Dan), Dylan Playfair (Reilly), Andrew Herr (Jonesy), Tyler Johnston (Stewart), Evan Stern (Roald), and Mark Forward (Coach), "LETTERKENNY LIVE!" is set to kick off on February 27 in Moncton, and travel to major cities across Canada and the U.S. including: Boston, Calgary, Cleveland, Dallas, Detroit, Edmonton, Las Vegas, Nashville, Ottawa, Pittsburgh, San Francisco, Toronto, Washington, and more before wrapping in Los Angeles on April 21st.
Tickets for "LETTERKENNY LIVE!" are available at letterkenny.tv
"LETTERKENNY LIVE!" 2020 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:
February 27 - Moncton, NB - Casino New Brunswick
February 28 - Halifax, NS - Rebecca Cohn Theatre
February 29 - Charlottetown, PEI - Confederation Centre of the Arts
March 2 - Ottawa, ON - Algonquin Commons Theatre
March 3 - Hamilton, ON - FirstOntario Theatre
March 5 - London, ON - Centennial Hall
March 6 - Toronto, ON - Queen Elizabeth Theatre
March 7 - Rama, ON - Casino Rama Resort
March 10 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Temple Theatre
March 12 - Buffalo, NY - Kleinhans Music Hall
March 13 - Albany, NY - The Egg
March 14 - Boston, MA - Orpheum Theatre
March 16 - Nashville, TN - Andrew Jackson Hall (New Show)
March 17 - Atlanta, GA - Centre Stage Theater (First Show @ 7 p.m.)
March 17 - Atlanta, GA - Centre Stage Theater (Second Show Added @ 10 p.m.)
March 17 - Atlanta, GA - Centre Stage Theater
March 19 - Durham, NC - Carolina Theatre
March 20 - Washington, DC - Lincoln Theatre
March 21 - Pittsburgh, PA - Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall
Mach 22 - Red Bank, NJ- Count Basie Center for the Arts
March 24 - Portland, ME - State Theatre
March 25 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre
March 27 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora (First Show @ 7 p.m.)
March 27 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora (Second Show Added @ 10 p.m)
March 28 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre
March 29 - Milwaukee, WI - Pabst Theatre
March 31 - Winnipeg, MB - Club Regent Event Centre
April 2 - Edmonton, AB - Northern Alberta Jubilee
April 3 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Event Centre
April 5 - Victoria BC - Royal Theatre
April 7 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall (First Show @ 7 p.m.)
April 7 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall (Second Show Added @ 10 p.m)
April 8 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre
April 10 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom
April 11 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland (New Venue)
April 13 - Dallas, TX - Majestic Theatre
April 14 - Houston, TX - Lillie and Roy Cullen Theater
April 15 - Austin, TX - The Paramount Theatre (First Show @ 7 p.m.)
April 15 - Austin, TX - The Paramount Theatre (Second Show Added @ 10 p.m.)
April 17 - Phoenix, AZ - Orpheum Theatre
April 18 - Las Vegas, NV - The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan
April 19 - San Francisco, CA - Warfield Theatre
April 21 - Los Angeles, CA - The Theatre at Ace Hotel