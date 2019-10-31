LETTERKENNY LIVE! Has Added New Tour Dates For 2020

Based on overwhelming demand, new shows and markets have been added to the "LETTERKENNY LIVE" 2020 tour. The stars of the wildly popular award-winning Crave Original Series LETTERKENNY will bring "LETTERKENNY LIVE!" to the U.S. for the first time in 2020. All new, the acclaimed 90-minute comedy experience will feature NINE of the beloved cast members along with never-before-seen sketches and more. The live event, that includes major stops across North America is produced by New Metric Media and presented by Puppers Premium Lager.

Starring Jared Keeso (Wayne), Nathan Dales (Daryl), Michelle Mylett (Katy), K. Trevor Wilson (Dan), Dylan Playfair (Reilly), Andrew Herr (Jonesy), Tyler Johnston (Stewart), Evan Stern (Roald), and Mark Forward (Coach), "LETTERKENNY LIVE!" is set to kick off on February 27 in Moncton, and travel to major cities across Canada and the U.S. including: Boston, Calgary, Cleveland, Dallas, Detroit, Edmonton, Las Vegas, Nashville, Ottawa, Pittsburgh, San Francisco, Toronto, Washington, and more before wrapping in Los Angeles on April 21st.

Tickets for "LETTERKENNY LIVE!" are available at letterkenny.tv

"LETTERKENNY LIVE!" 2020 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:





February 27 - Moncton, NB - Casino New Brunswick

February 28 - Halifax, NS - Rebecca Cohn Theatre

February 29 - Charlottetown, PEI - Confederation Centre of the Arts

March 2 - Ottawa, ON - Algonquin Commons Theatre

March 3 - Hamilton, ON - FirstOntario Theatre

March 5 - London, ON - Centennial Hall

March 6 - Toronto, ON - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

March 7 - Rama, ON - Casino Rama Resort

March 10 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Temple Theatre

March 12 - Buffalo, NY - Kleinhans Music Hall

March 13 - Albany, NY - The Egg

March 14 - Boston, MA - Orpheum Theatre

March 16 - Nashville, TN - Andrew Jackson Hall (New Show)

March 17 - Atlanta, GA - Centre Stage Theater (First Show @ 7 p.m.)

March 17 - Atlanta, GA - Centre Stage Theater (Second Show Added @ 10 p.m.)

March 19 - Durham, NC - Carolina Theatre

March 20 - Washington, DC - Lincoln Theatre

March 21 - Pittsburgh, PA - Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall

Mach 22 - Red Bank, NJ- Count Basie Center for the Arts

March 24 - Portland, ME - State Theatre

March 25 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre

March 27 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora (First Show @ 7 p.m.)

March 27 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora (Second Show Added @ 10 p.m)

March 28 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre

March 29 - Milwaukee, WI - Pabst Theatre

March 31 - Winnipeg, MB - Club Regent Event Centre

April 2 - Edmonton, AB - Northern Alberta Jubilee

April 3 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Event Centre

April 5 - Victoria BC - Royal Theatre

April 7 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall (First Show @ 7 p.m.)

April 7 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall (Second Show Added @ 10 p.m)

April 8 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre

April 10 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

April 11 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland (New Venue)

April 13 - Dallas, TX - Majestic Theatre

April 14 - Houston, TX - Lillie and Roy Cullen Theater

April 15 - Austin, TX - The Paramount Theatre (First Show @ 7 p.m.)

April 15 - Austin, TX - The Paramount Theatre (Second Show Added @ 10 p.m.)

April 17 - Phoenix, AZ - Orpheum Theatre

April 18 - Las Vegas, NV - The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan

April 19 - San Francisco, CA - Warfield Theatre

April 21 - Los Angeles, CA - The Theatre at Ace Hotel





