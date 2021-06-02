LACO Board Extends Music Director Jaime Martín's Contract Through June 2027

Jaime Martín, music director of Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra, received a five-year contract extension through the 2026-27 season announced Board Chair Leslie Lassiter.

Martín, who has quickly risen to worldwide attention as a conductor following a prominent career as a flutist, began his LACO tenure in the 2019-20 season, infusing the Orchestra with tremendous musical creativity and forward momentum. He was also recently announced as taking the position of Principal Guest Conductor of the Orquesta y Coro Nacionales de España (Spanish National Orchestra) in the 22/23 season.

"During his short tenure with LACO, Jaime Martín has helped enhance the Orchestra's artistic profile in Los Angeles, as well as nationally and internationally," says Lassiter. "His joyous music making, remarkable artistry, inclusive and bold programming and collegial leadership inspire both LACO audiences and musicians. We are delighted the Orchestra's musical trajectory will continue under his baton."

States Martín, "I am deeply honored to be a part of this iconic orchestra and grateful to LACO's exceptional artists and dedicated Board of Directors for their confidence in my leadership. It has been exhilarating to be a part of L.A.'s vibrant cultural scene and engage with LACO's devoted audiences and community partners. I look forward to further exploring new musical frontiers with the Orchestra and sharing our artistry."

In concert reviews, the Los Angeles Times hails Martín's "infectious music making," noting "the musicians seem to be having a blast. The audience is invited to the party." Overseas, he has been praised as "a visionary conductor, discerning and meticulous" (Platea Magazine), and London's The Telegraph said, "his infectious enjoyment of the music communicated to the orchestra and audience alike."

In September 2019, when Martín assumed his LACO post, he also became Chief Conductor of the RTE National Symphony Orchestra. He has been Artistic Director and Principal Conductor of Gävle Symphony Orchestra since 2013 and is the Artistic Advisor of the Santander Festival. He was also a founding member of the Orquestra de Cadaqués, where he was Chief Conductor from 2012 to 2019. Having spent many years as a highly regarded flautist, Martín turned to conducting full-time in 2013, and very quickly became sought after at the highest level. Recent and future engagements include appearances with the London Symphony Orchestra, Sydney Symphony, Melbourne Symphony, Antwerp Symphony, Dresden Philharmonic, Netherlands Philharmonic, Royal Stockholm Philharmonic, Colorado Symphony and Gulbenkian orchestras as well as a nine-city European tour with the London Philharmonic Orchestra. Martín has recorded a series of highly acclaimed Brahms discs for Ondine Records with the Gävle Symphony and various discs with the Barcelona Symphony Orchestra for Tritó Records. He has also commissioned multiple world and regional premieres of works by composers, including Ellen Reid, Andrew Norman, Missy Mazzoli, Derrick Spiva, Albert Schnelzer and Juan Pablo Contreras. As a flautist, Martín was principal flute of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Chamber Orchestra of Europe, English National Opera, Academy of St Martin the Fields and London Philharmonic Orchestra. Martín is a Fellow of the Royal College of Music, London, where he was a flute professor.