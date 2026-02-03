LACAE And FYC Independents To Host Evening Of Staged Readings For Charity

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

A lineup of Emmy Award-winning and nominated performers has been set for an evening of staged readings benefiting the LACAE Theatre and School. The one-night charity event will take place Sunday, February 15, with doors opening at 6:30 PM and readings beginning at 7:00 PM.

The program will feature never-before-seen television pilot scripts by Gary Goldstein (WGA), whose credits include Hallmark's The Wish List, Hitched for the Holidays, and Lights, Camera, Christmas!, and T.C. DeWitt, an award-winning writer, director, and actor.

Performers announced for the evening include Patrika Darbo (double Emmy winner), Kim Estes (Emmy winner), Kelsey Scott (double Emmy nominee), Courtney Hope (Emmy winner), Marabina Jaimes (Emmy winner), Kate Linder, a longtime The Young and the Restless cast member and Hollywood Walk of Fame honoree, Conner Floyd (The Young and the Restless, Days of Our Lives), Kevin Brief (The Pitt, Criminal Minds), Meredith Thomas (The Merry Gentlemen; producer of Emmy-nominated Mafia Spies and $tack$), Genia Michaela, and Rosie Ryden, a student in LACAE's ACT III program.

Tickets start at $20, with tiered options including General Admission, Supporter, and Producer-level tickets, offering added benefits such as concessions, raffle entries, and promotional recognition. Beer and wine will be available for purchase for guests 21 and over. Proceeds support LACAE Theatre and School's arts education and professional training programs.

The event is produced by Meredith Thomas of FYC Independents, which has championed Emmy nominations and wins since 2018 while supporting historic firsts in representation.

LACAE is a program of Future Artists of Los Angeles (FALA), a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering professional and emerging artists through training, performance, and community-building initiatives.