LA Opera Announces 2020/21 Season

LA Opera President and CEO Christopher Koelsch today announced the company's 35th season, which will include six mainstage productions - one of them a company premiere and five productions new to Los Angeles - and two concerts presented at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, with additional performances presented in other venues through the company's Off Grand and Connects initiatives.

This landmark season was announced during the run-up to the world premiere of Matthew Aucoin and Sarah Ruhl's Eurydice, opening February 1.

Mainstage performances at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion will include:

a new-to-Los-Angeles production of Verdi's blood-and-thunder drama Il Trovatore, conducted by James Conlon and starring soprano Angel Blue and tenor Gregory Kunde

a revival of Tannhäuser, LAO's first Wagner opera since 2013, conducted by Mr. Conlon and starring tenor Issachah Savage

La Cenerentola, Rossini's comic adaptation of the Cinderella story, conducted by Roberto Abbado and in a colorful and fast-moving production by internationally acclaimed director Stefan Herheim, making his long-awaited U.S. debut

Mozart's Don Giovanni, conducted by Mr. Conlon, with bass Ildebrando D'Arcangelo as the legendary seducer (aka Don Juan) in a production directed by Kasper Holten and designed by Es Devlin, widely considered to be one of the world's most inventive designers

the company premiere of composer Missy Mazzoli's breakout 2016 hit Breaking the Waves, conducted by Grant Gershon, in a production directed by James Darrah

for the first time since 2005, Verdi's late masterpiece Aida returns to our stage in director Francesca Zambello's visually arresting production, created by LA-based street and studio artist RETNA and conducted by Mr. Conlon

a concert featuring Kevin Puts' orchestral song cycle The Brightness of Light (based on the letters of artist Georgia O'Keeffe and Alfred Stieglitz) featuring soprano Renée Fleming and baritone Rod Gilfry, with Mr. Conlon conducting the LA Opera Orchestra

a concert performance of Handel's baroque drama Tamerlano, with Harry Bicket conducting The English Concert, an orchestra using instruments authentic to the work's 18th-century period

LA Opera Off Grand performances will include:

Halloween screenings of Jordan Peele's 2017 Get Out at the Theatre at Ace Hotel, featuring the LA Opera Orchestra conducted by the film's original score composer Michael Abels with the DC6 Singers, the vocalists heard on the soundtrack

a new work about fatherhood by Chinese-born composer Du Yun with librettist Michael Joseph McQuilken, In Our Daughter's Eyes, created with and starring baritone Nathan Gunn, presented at REDCAT, produced by Beth Morrison Projects

an inventive new chamber concert program Veils for Desire, with countertenor Anthony Roth Costanzo, tenor Paul Appleby and pianist Matthew Aucoin, presented at The Wallis and featuring music that transforms unspeakable desires into new, mysterious forms

LA Opera Connects performances for the season will include:

BambinO, a groundbreaking new touring opera created especially for babies and toddlers

the family-friendly chamber opera On Gold Mountain by composer Nathan Wang and librettist Lisa See, presented in the Chinese Gardens at The Huntington Library, Art Museum and Botanical Gardens

Britten's Noah's Flood performed by hundreds of singers and musicians of all ages at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels

Additional information can be found, with complete casting, schedules and additional details at LAOpera.org.

Season subscription tickets for the 2020/21 season are now available, starting at $109 for all six mainstage opera productions. Tickets for The Brightness of Light, Get Out, Veils for Desire and Tamerlano are currently available for sale only with subscription packages. For more information, please visit LA Opera's website at LAOpera.org or call LA Opera's box office at 213.972.8001.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You