Internationally Acclaimed LIGHTSCAPE Comes To The L.A. Arboretum

Direct from its sold-out run in London, Lightscape will head to the West Coast to transform the 127-acre Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden from November 12, 2021 through January 16, 2022. The enchanting, after-dark, illuminated trail will span one mile and feature spectacular sights with eye-catching artistic installations that come alive at night with color, imagination and sound.

"Following the international success of Lightscape, we are excited to bring this spectacular holiday experience to the Los Angeles community at the Arboretum," said Richard Schulhof, Director at Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden. "We look forward to hosting family and friends and providing a safe and festive way to celebrate the holiday season."

Visitors will be treated to a one-of-a-kind, immersive experience at the garden, wandering into a festive world of wonder with thousands of twinkling lights in various attractions from the Cathedral of Light to the Star Tunnel and the Fire Garden.

The L.A. Arboretum produces Lightscape in association with Sony Music, which amazes millions of people year after year with similar shows in multiple locations across the U.K. Additionally, Lightscape is creatively produced by Culture Creative and promoted in partnership with WAD Entertainment.

Lightscape opens to the public on Friday, November 12, 2021 and runs during select dates through Sunday, January 16, 2022. Tickets will be available for purchase to the public beginning Monday, May 10 at 9 AM PT. Visit arboretum.org/lightscape for more information and to purchase tickets.