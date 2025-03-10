Idyllwild Arts to Present A 'Day Of Healing Through Art'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Idyllwild Arts Academy is offering an opportunity for self-expression, creativity, hope, and healing at their "Day of Healing Through Art," a special event for students whose homes, schools, families, and communities have been impacted by the recent devastating wildfires. The renowned arts school--with many famous alumni, including Shepard Fairey and Casey Abrams - is welcoming students aged 13-17 to visit their beautiful mountaintop 205-acre campus to experience a day of art, reflection, and relaxation. Beginning at 10.30am with a Welcome Reception, the daylong event consists of open mic performances, lunch, and art workshops, including ballet & hip-hop dance classes, a handmade bracelet workshop with the Fashion Department, and a "What We See in You is Wonderful" cinematic storytelling workshop with the Film & Digital Media Department, to name a few. The day ends with a dance concert beginning at 6.30pmThis event is free and open to the public, but guests must register for a ticket in order to attend.

Idyllwild Arts Academy, recently featured on NPR's "Education Insight" show, has been ranked the #1 High School for the Arts in America by Niche, the leading school ranking and review website. Idyllwild Arts Academy's intimate size, scale, and deliberately secluded location provides a welcoming sanctuary for self-discovery. The intentionally-founded respite for creators has fostered thousands of artists united in the belief that art is the greatest teacher of humanity, and that art itself is not the sole outcome of a creative life, but rather the means to constant and necessary growth.

The event takes place on the school's stunning Idyllwild campus and students can access the full schedule and register at https://idyllwildarts.org/event/a-day-of-healing-through-art/.

