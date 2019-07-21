INTO THE WOODS Comes to Jasper Arts Center

Actors Community Theatre in Jasper, Indiana has announced its production of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's classic musical Into the Woods directed by Evansville native Matthew Herrmann with music direction by Adrienne Collignon. There will be four performances only at the Jasper Arts Center beginning Thursday, July 25 at 7:30pm and continuing on Friday, July 26 at 7:30pm, Saturday, July 27 at 7:30pm, and Sunday, July 28 at 2pm.

Into the Woods intertwines the plots of several Brothers Grimm and Charles Perrault fairy tales exploring the consequences of the characters' wishes and quests. The main characters are taken from Little Red Riding Hood, Jack and the Beanstalk, Rapunzel, and Cinderella, among others. The musical is tied together by a story involving a childless baker and his wife and their quest to begin a family, their interaction with a witch who has placed a curse on them, and their interaction with other storybook characters along the way.

The cast will feature (in alphabetical order) Liz Book, Donna Boutwell, Mason Bray, Shane Denu, Connor Fritch, Jill Fritz, Kendra Gilley, Shelby Hettinger, Alexis Kleiman, Kylie Krempp, Reilly Lechner, Kimmy Martin, Jadd Miller, Sam Osterman, Abigail Seebode, Linda Sell, Dorothy Sibrel, Wayden Wagoner, and Laura Witte. Set design is by Chris Dixon, lighting design is by Doreen Lechner, costume coordination is by Shon LeBlanc, wig design is by Jesse Phillips, and sound design is by Jason Kleiman. The production stage manager is Melanie Patterson.

Said director Herrmann, "My vision for this production is to combine the immense talent of the community with a beloved musical to create a memorable experience for all. We are all familiar with these fairy tales, but Into the Woods places the characters into a new world allowing the audience to look past the fantasy and discover their true meaning and morals. After having a wonderful time working on the relaunch of Young Abe Lincoln in 2017, I jumped at the opportunity to collaborate with ACT again. I'm very appreciative of the artistic freedom and support they have given me with this production."

Tickets are $12 and may be obtained online at www.actorscommunitytheatre.com. or by phone at (812) 228-8498. Jasper Arts Center is located at 951 College Avenue in Jasper, Indiana, 47546. Actors Community Theatre is a 501c3 not-for-profit organization.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You