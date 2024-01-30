INTO THE BREECHES to Open at Theatre 40 in March

Into the Breeches!, a comedy written by George Brant, directed by Louis Fantasia, and produced by David Hunt Stafford will be presented at Theatre 40 March 21- April 27, 2024.

The production woll be presented at Theatre Forty's home, 241 S, Moreno Drive, in the Mary Levin Cutler Theatre (same venue, new name), Beverly Hills, CA 90212. The venue is on the campus of Beverly Hills High School. Free parking is available in the parking lot beneath the theatre. To access parking, enter through the driveway at the intersection of Durant and Moreno Drives.

WHEN:

Thursdays at 7:30 p.m. on March 21, April 4, 11, 18, 25.

Fridays at 7:30 p.m. on March 22, April 12, 19, 26.

Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. on March 23, April 20, 27.

Sundays at 2:00 p.m. on March 24, April 21.

Monday at 7:30 p.m. on April 1.

Tuesdays at 7:30 p.m. on April 2, 9.

Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m. on April 3, 10.

ADMISSION: $35.

RESERVATIONS: (310) 364-0535.

ONLINE TICKETING: Click Here

This show will run in repertory with Power and Light, the subject of a separate release.

Into the Breeches! is set during World War Two. Oberon Play House's director and leading men are off at war with the Axis. Determined to press on, the director's wife sets out to produce an all-female version of Shakespeare's Henriad, assembling an increasingly unexpected team united in desire, if not actual theatre experience. Together they deliver a delightful celebration of collaboration and persistence when the show must go on!

The cast includes Caroline Westheimer, Maria Brodeur, David Datz, Jean Mackie, Kevin Dulude, Nakasha Norwood, Tricia Cruz, and Holly Sidell.

Louis Fantasia directs. He has produced and directed over 250 plays and operas worldwide. His books include Instant Shakespeare, Tragedy in the Age of Oprah, and Talking Shakespeare: Notes from a Journey. He has written a play, Dreams of a Sleep to Come. He is the recipient of the Officer's Cross of the Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany for his contributions to German culture and theatre.

George Brant is the playwright. His works have been produced throughout the U.S. and in the U.K. His plays include Grounded, Marie and Rosetta, The Prince of Providence, Elephant's Graveyard, Tender Age, Dark Room, and many more. He is a member of the Dramatists' Guild and received his MFA in Writing from the Michener Center for Writers at the University of Texas at Austin.

Set design: Jeff G. Rack. Sound design: Nick Foran. Lighting design: Derrick McDaniel.