HollyShorts Film Festival Reveals Acclaimed Jury List and Panels For The 17th Edition

The organizers behind the Oscar-Qualifying HollyShorts Film Festival have revealed their acclaimed 2021 jury. Thirty-two judges will determine over 30 HollyShorts coveted awards including which three will move on to be qualified for Oscar gold.

Industry veterans and entertainment executives will be providing invaluable insight during the festival's panel series. The in-person panels will be taking place at the innovative Japan House LA located at the Hollywood and Highland Complex as well as virtually via the official streaming partner Bitpix.

The 2021 jury panel is:

a-? Alex Shekarchian, Manager, Producer

a-? Ariel Tan, VP Head of Strategy, ViacomCBS International

a-? Ben Andrews, Producer, Seattle Film Summit

a-? Ben Stephen, Senior Development Producer, Pulse Films

a-? Bobby Janic

a-? Danielle Gasher, International Sales Director, Voltage Pictures

a-? Dan Sheldon, Manager, Producer

a-? David Dastmalchian, Actor/Filmmaker

a-? Dr. Erroll Southers, Professor of the Practice of National and Homeland Security at USC

a-? Eddie Perez, Stunt Coordinator

a-? Gary Villarreal, Artist

a-? Ghen Laraya, International Entertainment and Technology Lawyer

a-? Fanshen Cox, TruJuLo Productions

a-? Federica Omodei, Producer, Hawk Films

a-? Jenna Suru, Executive Director, Paris International Film Festival

a-? Julianna Poltisky, Producer

a-? Julie Nolke, Actor

a-? Juliet Berman, Head of Development Treehouse Pictures

a-? Kalani Dreimanis, Director, International Sales, Epic Pictures

a-? Matthias Ashford, Producer/Director and Cinematographer, Hawk Films

a-? Mayce Galoni, Comedian

a-? Nelu Handa, Actor

a-? Ryan Black, Managing Director, Flawless

a-? Sabrina Hutchinson, Founder/Agent, Defiant Talent

a-? Sharon Lawrence, Actor

a-? Siena Oberman, Producer

a-? SJ Main-Muñoz, Filmmaker

a-? Sophie Buddle, Comedian

a-? Sophie Carroll, Sr. Acquisitions Manager, ALTER & DUST

a-? Stefan Dezil, Director

a-? Sue-Ellen Chitunya, Producer

a-? Victoria Martonne, Actor, Producer

a-? Weiman Said, Publicist

a-? Zach Cox, Literary Manager, Circle of Confusion

a-? Zorianna Kit, Journalist, TV Personality

The in-person panel schedule includes:

Friday, September 24, 2021

4:00pm-5:15pm: The High & Lows of Casting Your Project 101

a-? Moderator: Dan Sheldon, Manager/Producer, Alta Global Media

a-? Panelists:

a-? Casting Director Natasha Ward

a-? Join top casting director Natasha Ward as they discuss the casting process for short films and how casting has evolved in today's climate.

6:00pm-7:15pm: The Ins & Outs of Distribution for Short Films

a-? Moderator: Dan Sheldon, Manager/Producer, Alta Global Media

a-? Panelists:

a-? Mike Holz, Director of Development, ViacomCBS International Studios

a-? Natalie Metzger, VP of Development & Production, Vanishing Angle

a-? Matt Miller, President, Vanishing Angle

a-? David Worthen, EVP 20th Century Digital Studio / Disney

a-? Top distribution executives discuss the current state of the industry, where content is headed, and what HollyShorts filmmakers need to know about distribution for short films.

Saturday, September 25, 2021

12:30pm-1:30pm: Pros and Cons: Streaming versus Theatrical Releases post Johanssen v. Disney presented by Women by Film

a-? Moderator: Ghen Laraya Long

a-? Panelists:

a-? Lyn Sisson-Talbert, Producer

a-? Julianna Politsky, Producer

a-? Juliet Berman, Head of Development at Treehouse Pictures

a-? A roundtable discussion with filmmakers, distributors and talent about the effects of the Johanssen versus Disney Black Widow suit. A discussion about the possible ramifications of the lawsuit on future back end deals and other participations as well as the entire production process from pre-production to distribution, and the trickle down effects on independent filmmaking.

2:00pm-3:00pm: SAGIndie Presents, A Fireside Chat with S. Epatha Merkerson and Yolonda Ross

a-? Moderator: Darrien Michele Gipson, Executive Director, SAGIndie

a-? Panelists:

a-? Yolonda Ross

a-? S. Epatha Merkerson

a-? A special fireside chat with S. Epatha Merkerson and Yolonda Ross

4:00pm-5:15pm: How to Raise Money for Your Next Production - Feature, Shorts

a-? Moderator: Zorianna Kit

a-? Panelists:

a-? Gato Scatena, Managing Director, Scatena & Rosner Films

a-? Martine Melloul, CEO, Kali Pictures

a-? Kalani Dreimanis, Director International Sales, Epic Pictures Group

a-? Hear from industry veterans the strategies and insights on how to raise money for your next film.

Sunday, September 26, 2021

12:00pm-1:15pm: Agents and Managers Panel

a-? Moderator: Steven Adams, Co-founder/Partner, Alta Global Media

a-? Panelists:

a-? Alex Shekarchian | ASManagement

a-? Tracy Christian | TCA Mgmt

a-? Dan Sheldon, Manager/Producer, Alta Global Media

a-? Hear from top agents and managers on the state of the industry, what they are looking for, and insights for HollyShorts filmmakers, especially given the current climate.

2:00pm-3:15pm: New & Affordable Technology to up your Production Game: from Fundraising to Post

a-? Moderator: Adrienne Lunson, Founder of Klio Studio, Inc.

a-? Panelists:

a-? Lawrence Sher, Founder, Shot Deck

a-? Rene Amador, CEO, AR Wall

a-? Ryan Black, Chief Product Officer, Flawless

a-? Learn from the industry's top technology leaders on the newest and best tools to transform your short film.

4:00pm-5:15pm: Marketing Your Film in The Streaming Golden Age + Pandemic Box Office Recovery Data

a-? Panelists: Theo Dumont and Steven Adams, Co-founders and Partners at Alta Global Media

a-? A closing conversation with Theo Dumont and Steven Adams, Co-founders and Partners at Alta Global Media, on how to market your film with lessons for both short and feature filmmakers.

For tickets to the in-person celebration, please visit: www.hollyshorts2021.eventive.org

The virtual panel schedule includes:

a-? Festival Strategy & Tips presented by Festival Formula

a-? How to Launch Your Career with Your Short Film or Web Series presented by LA Media Consultants

a-? HollyShorts Screenwriters Roundtable with top HollyShorts screenwriting alums

a-? Immigration Law for Filmmakers presented by Zoe Kevork Law

a-? Film Festival Roundtable

Virtual panels will be released during the festival on bitpixtv.com.

For tickets to the virtual festival, please visit: https://bitpixtv.com/orders/checkout?c=1262399

HollyShorts will take place in-person September 23-October 1, 2021 at the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres in Hollywood, Japan House Los Angeles, and Harmony Gold. The festival will offer a streaming option for fans around the world via its proprietary platform Bitpix