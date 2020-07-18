Fox Theater in Bakersfield Lost $400,000 Due to the Health Crisis

The Fox Theater in Bakersfield, CA has lost nearly $400,000 due to the health crisis, the theater's manager, Matthew Spindler told ABC 23.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the Fox has currently furloughed three employees fully, and three others partially, according to

Spindler says that the part-time employees will only work only 5 hours a week for essential work. He says that he is one of the part-time essential employees.

To make up for the lost income, the theater has been allowing people to purchase the marquee sign for 24-hours for a fee. So far, it's generated $25,000. This still isn't enough to cover costs, as the theatre's monthly costs are between $10,500-to-$12,500 per month, not including staff.

Read more and watch the video report at ABC 23.

Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You