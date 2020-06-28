Fox Theater Announces Furloughs For Six Employees Amidst the Health Crisis

According to Bakersfield Now, The Fox Theater in Bakersfield, CA has announced furloughs due to the health crisis.

The theater has currently furloughed three employees fully, and three others partially, according to the theater's manager, Matthew Spindler.

The Fox Theater board made the decision last week.

Spindler says that the part-time employees will only work only 5 hours a week for essential work. He says that he is one of the part-time essential employees.

Read more on Bakersfield Now.

Learn more about the theater at thebakersfieldfox.com.

Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You