Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Festival Of Arts Now Accepting Artist Applications For 2023 Summer Fine Art Show

The Orange County Center for Contemporary Art (OCCCA) will host a free seminar to share all the necessary information on the Festival's application and jurying process.

Los Angeles News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 23, 2022  

Festival Of Arts Now Accepting Artist Applications For 2023 Summer Fine Art Show

Calling all Orange County artists! One of the nation's most prestigious and highly competitive art exhibitions, the Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach is now accepting artist applications for the 2023 juried fine art show. Heading into its 91st season, the Festival of Arts Fine Art Show showcases original artwork from over 100 of Orange County's finest artists, attracting worldwide audiences of over 200,000 during the two month summer season.

Artists interested in applying for the 2023 Fine Art Show are required to submit three digital images per media and complete an online application on the Festival's website at www.foapom.com/apply by Monday, October 31, 2022. Artists applying to the Festival of Arts must be able to show that they have resided in Orange County for at least one year prior to October 31, 2022. Jurying fees are $50 per medium submitted. The Festival jurors score the submitted artwork based on excellence of craftsmanship; facility with media; excellence in the use of design elements; and professional presentation.

The Orange County Center for Contemporary Art (OCCCA) will host a free seminar to share all the necessary information on the Festival's application and jurying process on Sunday, October 9th from 10am - 12pm noon PST. The event will include a presentation by Festival of Arts Exhibits Director Christine Georgantas and also offer the opportunity for attendees to meet current and past Festival of Arts exhibitors.

The seminar will be hosted at OCCCA, located at 117 N Sycamore Street, Santa Ana, CA 92701. Reserve a spot by Wednesday, October 5th. Refreshments will be served. For questions on the seminar please email ArtCenter@foapom.com, call 949-464-4205, or visit www.foapom.com/event/artist-seminar-at-occca.

To stay up to date on all things Festival of Arts, follow the Festival on social media at @FestivalPageant and visit www.foapom.com.

Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Effie Passero From Postmodern Jukebox Joins BRANDEN & JAMES On Their Holiday TourEffie Passero From Postmodern Jukebox Joins BRANDEN & JAMES On Their Holiday Tour
September 22, 2022

Renowned cello & vocal duo BRANDEN & JAMES team up with singer/songwriter Effie Passero of Postmodern Jukebox & American Idol fame, for a holiday tour.
Sunday Morning With The Braid Presents JEWISH CLOWNS: A HIDDEN HISTORYSunday Morning With The Braid Presents JEWISH CLOWNS: A HIDDEN HISTORY
September 22, 2022

The word “clown” may conjure up images of children's birthday parties or circus attractions, but clowning actually is a long and ancient tradition — one with a surprisingly Jewish history. Educator, journalist, and a Jewish clown herself, Danielle Levsky is eager to share the secret story of clowning in Jewish Clowns: a Hidden History, part of the acclaimed Sunday Morning with The Braid series.
ACA CINEMA PROJECT SERIES - Emerging Japanese Films Announces Schedule Of Industry Leaders Topping Event Panel DiscussionsACA CINEMA PROJECT SERIES - Emerging Japanese Films Announces Schedule Of Industry Leaders Topping Event Panel Discussions
September 22, 2022

Agency for Cultural Affairs, Government of Japan (ACA) heralds the fourth ACA Cinema Project series - Emerging Japanese Films - as a key part of its Japan Film Overseas Expansion Enhancement Project. Visual Industry Promotion Organization (VIPO) is entrusted with enterprise management.
CAP UCLA Presents Branford Marsalis Quartet Next MonthCAP UCLA Presents Branford Marsalis Quartet Next Month
September 22, 2022

UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance (CAP UCLA) presents NEA Jazz Master, Grammy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Branford Marsalis and his acclaimed quartet on Sunday, October 16 at 7 p.m. in Royce Hall.
The Verdi Chorus Announces Fall 2022 Concert A VERDI PUCCINI FESTThe Verdi Chorus Announces Fall 2022 Concert A VERDI PUCCINI FEST
September 22, 2022

The Verdi Chorus' 39th season culminates with  A Verdi Puccini Fest, for two performances only at the First Presbyterian Church in Santa Monica on November 12 and 13. 