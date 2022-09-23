Festival Of Arts Now Accepting Artist Applications For 2023 Summer Fine Art Show

Calling all Orange County artists! One of the nation's most prestigious and highly competitive art exhibitions, the Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach is now accepting artist applications for the 2023 juried fine art show. Heading into its 91st season, the Festival of Arts Fine Art Show showcases original artwork from over 100 of Orange County's finest artists, attracting worldwide audiences of over 200,000 during the two month summer season.

Artists interested in applying for the 2023 Fine Art Show are required to submit three digital images per media and complete an online application on the Festival's website at www.foapom.com/apply by Monday, October 31, 2022. Artists applying to the Festival of Arts must be able to show that they have resided in Orange County for at least one year prior to October 31, 2022. Jurying fees are $50 per medium submitted. The Festival jurors score the submitted artwork based on excellence of craftsmanship; facility with media; excellence in the use of design elements; and professional presentation.

The Orange County Center for Contemporary Art (OCCCA) will host a free seminar to share all the necessary information on the Festival's application and jurying process on Sunday, October 9th from 10am - 12pm noon PST. The event will include a presentation by Festival of Arts Exhibits Director Christine Georgantas and also offer the opportunity for attendees to meet current and past Festival of Arts exhibitors.

The seminar will be hosted at OCCCA, located at 117 N Sycamore Street, Santa Ana, CA 92701. Reserve a spot by Wednesday, October 5th. Refreshments will be served. For questions on the seminar please email ArtCenter@foapom.com, call 949-464-4205, or visit www.foapom.com/event/artist-seminar-at-occca.

To stay up to date on all things Festival of Arts, follow the Festival on social media at @FestivalPageant and visit www.foapom.com.