Felicia Day's THE GUILD to Have Staged Reading at Dynasty Typewriter

The performance will take place on February 23.
Felicia Day, Phil LaMarr, Kirsten Vangsness, Anjali Bhimani, Rama Vallury, Lauren Lopez, and Joey Richter will star in the first staged reading of "The Guild," a new musical based on Felicia Day's fan-favorite and multi-award-winning web series, "The Guild." The performance is at 4:00 PM on February 23 at Dynasty Typewriter and available to stream online.
Produced and developed by Felicia Day (The CW's "Supernatural," Netflix's "Mystery Science Theater 3000," Off-Broadway's "D&D The Twenty-Sided Tavern") and Tom Lenk (Broadway's "Rock of Ages," Off West End London's "Tilda Swinton Answers an Ad on Craigslist"). Script by Allison Frasca ("All Star: The Best Broadway Musical"), music by Mark Schenfisch ("Yu-Gi-Oh! Vrains") and Sam Balzac ("Fifty Million Frenchmen"), based on "The Guild" web series created by Felicia Day. The cast features Felicia Day reprising her role as Codex, Phil LaMarr (Fox's "Futurama" and "MAD TV") as Vork, Kirsten Vangsness (CBS's "Criminal Minds," The Geffen's "Fat Pig") as Clara, Anjali Bhimani (Disney+'s "Ms. Marvel," Broadway's "Bombay Dreams") as Avinashi, Rama Vallury ("Super Pumped," "X-Men '97") as Zaboo, Lauren Lopez (Netflix's "Monsters," "A Very Potter Musical") as Tink, and Joey Richter (Nickelodeon's "Danger Force," "A Very Potter Musical") as Bladezz.
"The Guild" is a seven-person comedic musical following a group of online gamers as they embark on the ultimate quest—meeting in real life! Singing, avatar emoting, LAN parties, and plenty of epic in-game energy!
Videos