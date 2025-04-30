FLASHES OF LIGHT Will Premiere at Sierra Madre Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The historic Sierra Madre Playhouse will present the world premiere of Flashes of Light, a new musical by Billy Larkin and Ron Boustead about visionary inventor Nikola Tesla and his muse, Electra, the powerful goddess of storm clouds. The production, directed by Jon Lawrence Rivera (founding artistic director of Playwrights' Arena), runs from May 25 to June 9, 2025.

Set against the backdrop of the industrial revolution in New York City in the late 1800s, the story follows inventor Nikola Tesla, guided by Electra, who sends him visions of groundbreaking inventions during lightning storms. Their connection amps up when Tesla's rivalry with Thomas Edison intensifies during the “War of the Currents,” a battle that shaped the world's electrical future. As Tesla and Electra become obsessed with pushing the envelope of scientific discovery, a star-crossed love story fraught with peril unfolds as the line between science and mythology begins to blur.

The music's heartfelt lyrics, soaring vocals, and haunting melodies blending jazz, pop, and rock, bring this fantastical story both tragic and divine to life.

“Sierra Madre Playhouse, which has long been committed to helping develop new theatrical works, is proud to present the world premiere of Flashes of Light by Billy Larkin and Ron Boustead,” says Artistic and Executive Director Matt Cook. “This dramatic and compelling new musical offers a unique mythological twist on the series of true events that shaped one of the most significant inventions in modern history – the way electricity is distributed across American and the world.”

Flashes of Light, received First Prize in the prestigious international competition “Search for New Musicals” for 2024 presented by New Musicals Inc.

The cast includes Devyn Rush as Electra and Thomas Winter as Nicola Tesla. Also featured are Sydney Endicott (Mother + Female Chorus Member/Coverage); Nina Kasuya (Athena); Daniel Krause (Robert Johnson + Father + Lab Worker); Amir Levi (Dionysus); Lauren Lorati (Katharine Johnson); Patrick Munoz (Prometheus + George Westinghouse); Guy Noland (Thomas Edison); Chima Rok (Mark Twain); Christopher Romero Sosa (Anton Szigeti); and Steven Wishnoff (Professor Brown + J.P. Morgan).



The creative team for Flashes of Light includes choreographer Tania Possick; set designer Christopher Scott Murillo; projection and props designer Lily Bartenstein; Costume Designer Mylette Nora; lighting designer Wesley Charles Chew; sound designer John Zelewski; and stage manager Joshua Payuan-Cruz. Billy Larkin is the music director.

