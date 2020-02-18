EXPERIENCE A SUMMER THAT WILL CHANGE YOUR LIFE FOREVER.

What is the day-to-day life like for students who attend? Perry-Mansfield's packed schedule consists of five daily classes - three in the core area of Acting and Musical Theatre, and two electives which are chosen by the student (and can be changed weekly!) Electives include further expansive studies in Theatre Arts (such as directing, monologue studies, audition prep, acting-on-camera, stage combat, Shakespeare, vocal technique,) Dance choices (including dance-on-film, hip-hop, jazz, theatre dance, tap,) and such complimentary classes as creative writing, song writing, visual arts, and even equestrian. All students are cast in a final end of session musical, which rehearses each evening and on Sundays. Additional performance opportunities occur weekly, another main highlight being the creation project, where students develop and perform their own works. What makes your camp experience unique from others offering similar programs?

We are located in a beautiful mountain setting, and know that nature inspires artistry! Our extremely small class sizes, coupled with our unique environment, allows students to truly focus on their goals, while being immersed in their new-found community of artistic peers. Additionally our multidisciplinary curriculum, allows students to expand their artistic talents, and reach new heights in their craft. Of course, our true "sleep-away" camp setting allows for an incredible and magical experience of summer memories.

Is there an audition to attend? If so, what does it require?



Yes. All summer intensives require an audition. Auditions can be submitted online. Requirements vary slightly by age - generally a musical theatre song, and a monologue.



What is the age range of the campers who attend?



Campers range in age between 9 to 18. They are divided by age between three separate intensives.



How many campers attend each summer?



Each intensive theatre group admits a maximum of 25 campers, which allows for the most individualized attention from our faculty, led by Broadway veteran



What kinds of activities are students able to take part in, both theatre and non-theatre related?



Aside from daily classes in acting and musical theatre, students receive private vocal lessons, and have multiple elective choices ranging from hip-hop and tap dance, to Shakespeare, to creative writing and visual arts, and even horseback riding! Being located on a residential camp setting, students partake in traditional "camp" events like bonfires, hikes, and trips to the local hot springs.

What skills do you teach campers while they're there?



Aside from honing our students' skills as actors and musical theatre performers, we take pride in cultivating well rounded artists, who have grown as individuals.

Is there anything else you would like to tell us about your camp?



"Perry-Mansfield connects people, and creates bonds between us that can't be broken. It's a place that brings out the best in all of us, and a place that will be carved into your heart forever." - Pre-Professional Intensive Student, Summer 2018



Be sure to apply for this summer at Perry-Mansfield Performing Arts School & Camp: https://www.perry-mansfield.org/theatre