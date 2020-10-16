Esperanza America, Sal Lopez, Sandra Marquez and More Announced for Virtually Produced Reading of ELECTRICIDAD

Release dates shift for “The Greek Trilogy of Luis Alfaro,” and “Electricidad” will now premiere November 6.

Casting is announced for the multicamera, virtually produced reading of Luis Alfaro's "Electricidad," the first play in "The Greek Trilogy of Luis Alfaro" which is presented as part of the Live from the KDT series on Center Theatre Group's Digital Stage in partnership with The Getty. In a shift to the previously announced schedule, the readings will premiere on successive Fridays at 5 pm Pacific with "Electricidad" on November 6, "Oedipus El Rey" on November 13 and "Mojada" on November 20, 2020. Each reading will be available on demand until January 20, 2021.

Directed by Laurie Woolery, the cast of "Electricidad" will include Esperanza America, Sal Lopez, Sandra Marquez, Alma Martinez, Catalina Maynard, Sarita Ocón, Gabriela Ortega, Rose Portillo, Geoff Rivas and Eddie Ruiz. Additional casting to be announced.

In the days following the murder of her father by her mother, Electricidad is committed to vengeance. To get it, she'll need her brother, Orestes, to return from Las Vegas and help her finish the job. Transporting Sophocles' "Electra" to the Los Angeles barrios, Luis Alfaro's "Electricidad" investigates violence, loss, and redemption through the lens of this age-old tragedy. "Electricidad" was previously produced at the Mark Taper Forum in 2005.

Transplanting themes of the ancient Greek tragedies into the streets of Los Angeles, "The Greek Trilogy of Luis Alfaro" gives voice to the concerns of the Chicanx and wider Latinx communities. From performances around the world including celebrated runs at the Mark Taper Forum, Public Theater, Getty Villa and Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Alfaro's electric adaptations question the role that citizens and community play in social issues facing us all today. All three readings will be free to the public and performed in English with Spanish captioning available.

Luis Alfaro is a Chicano writer known for his work in poetry, theatre, short stories, performance and journalism. Luis spent six seasons as the Playwright-in-Residence at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival from 2013-2019. He was a member of the Playwright's Ensemble at Chicago's Victory Gardens Theatre from 2013-2020. Luis is the recipient of a MacArthur Foundation Fellowship. He was recently awarded the PEN America/Laura Pels International Foundation Theater Award for a Master Dramatist, the United States Artist Fellowship and the Ford Foundation's Art of Change Fellowship. His plays and performances include "Electricidad," "Oedipus El Rey," "Mojada," "Delano" and "Body of Faith." Luis spent over two decades in the Los Angeles poetry community and toured for ten years as a performance artist. He is a tenured professor at USC. His play anthology, "The Greek Trilogy of Luis Alfaro," was just released from Methuen Press. Luis was a participant in Center Theatre Group's 2018/19 L.A. Writers' Workshop and is a member of the newly formed CTG Creative Collective, a dozen inspiring, innovative and highly collaborative artists shaping the contours of the theatrical landscape of the future.

Center Theatre Group's Digital Stage is presented by American Express. As presenting sponsor of The Digital Stage, American Express Card Members enjoy special opportunities on the Digital Stage, including: presales and early access for limited-release premium events, invitations to private pre- or post-show meet and greets and access to exclusive content curated especially for Card Members.

Bank of America is Center Theatre Group's 2020/2021 Season Sponsor, including Digital Stage programming. For more than 20 years, Bank of America has partnered with Center Theatre Group to provide innovative Education and Community Partnerships programs as well as present world-class productions at the Ahmanson Theatre and Mark Taper Forum. Their generous support now extends online to the Digital Stage.

Center Theatre Group, one of the nation's preeminent arts and cultural organizations, is Los Angeles' leading nonprofit theatre company, which, under the leadership of Artistic Director Michael Ritchie, Managing Director / CEO Meghan Pressman and Producing Director Douglas C. Baker, programs seasons at the 736-seat Mark Taper Forum and 1600 to 2100-seat Ahmanson Theatre at The Music Center in Downtown Los Angeles, and the 317-seat Kirk Douglas Theatre in Culver City. In addition to presenting and producing the broadest range of theatrical entertainment in the country, Center Theatre Group is one of the nation's leading producers of ambitious new works through commissions and world premiere productions and a leader in interactive community engagement and education programs that reach across generations, demographics and circumstance to serve Los Angeles.

Center Theatre Group's newest venue, the Digital Stage, features a collection of new audio and video series including Live from the KDT, Theatrical Experiences, The Forum and Audio Adventures. Center Theatre Group partners with artists and arts organizations from around the world to produce, present and create streaming theatrical content. Many offerings are provided free to the public, with a larger catalogue of videos provided free of charge to Center Theatre Group season ticket subscribers and supporters. Certain programs require an individual streaming fee. The Digital Stage also houses Center Theatre Group's ever-expanding library of education, community outreach and Art Goes On videos. For more information, visit CenterTheatreGroup.org/DigitalStage.

