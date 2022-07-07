Encore Performance Announced For 4 SEASONS TOTAL SH!TSHOW

4 Seasons Total Sh!tshow, a world premiere written by Aaron Michnowski, was a total success, garnering multiple praise from the media. This production is produced and directed by Hiro Korsgaard. Original material based on alternative facts. The show will have one Encore Performance at Stephanie Feury Theatre on July 14th at 12:00 PM.

Following the principle, "if you just say anything loud enough and long enough, it's real," 2020 campaign staffers Keri, Todd, Christianné, and - uh, another guy - race against the clock in the styles of 24 and Veep to change reality to fit @RealDonaldTrump's declaration: "Lawyers Press Conference at Four Seasons, Philadelphia. 11:00 A.M." The story is told in real time. Ish.

In addition to the challenges posed to their mission by the truth, their efforts are stymied by the head baller/shot caller of the campaign's Advance Team, who is out to steal their valor and the campaign manager whose infectiousness is not limited to his personality.

Starring Maddy Bryan, Pranav Dev, Sam Lassiter, Ryan Leonard, Zaya Kolia, Christian Lowery, Sam Vidos, and Caiti Wiggins. Produced and directed by Hiro Kosgaard, written by Aaron Michnowski.

Hiro Korsgaard has returned to directing after a long hiatus, having begun his journey at Northwestern University's Channel 1. He has now set his sights on the stage and will be directing 4 Seasons Total Sh!tshow for Hollywood Fringe, following the success of his previous project, Widower in Paradise, which NoArtsDistrict.com praised as "Brilliant!" and "Ruinously riveting."

Aaron Michnowski has been working in film production and development ever since graduating from Northwestern and will debut his writing on the theatre stage for the first time with 4 Seasons Total Sh!tshow, hoping to prove that one way to keep from crying about the demise of democracy is to laugh at it.

Maddy Bryan (Keri) is a Los Angeles-based actor, writer and stand-up comedian. She holds a BFA in Theatrical Performance from Virginia Commonwealth University. She has appeared in national commercials, print campaigns, web-series and short films and has performed professionally with The Two Roads Theatre and The Sacred Fools Theatre. She is pleased to be making her Fringe Festival debut!

Pranav Dev (Corey) is a first generation Indo-European actor hailing from Connecticut. Growing up he was a standout theatre actor and Ice Hockey player. He focused on theatre during college and went on to study at Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute, Esper Studios and Yale School of Drama. Sine then he has appeared in numerous commercials, films and off broadway shows. He is also the lead actor at Yale and Quinnipiac Healthcare schools in the Standardized Patient programs and is involved in many script readings on Zoom. You can catch him in the upcoming film "Pep", TV Shows "Wall Street" and "Devil in the Web" and "Nathan's Hot Dog" commercials! SAG ELIGIBLE, AEA.

Zaya Kolia (Dale[?]) is a Bay Area native. He received his Bachelor in Fine Arts in Acting from the Academy of Art University where his credits include Flan in Six Degrees of Separation, Joshua and Martin in Cloud Nine, Barnett in Crimes of the Heart, Aldolpho in The Drowsy Chaperone and Kevin Rosario in In the Heights. Other credits include Frank Jr. in Saturday Night Fever at Broadway by the Bay, The Wizard of Oz at Berkeley Playhouse, Khadim in The North Pool at Bread & Butter The Captain in Anything Goes at Hillbarn Theatre, Ludovic and Augenti in Passion, Harry and Martin in Cloud Nine both at The Custom Made Theatre Company, Azad in On the Periphery with Golden Thread and Crowded Fire Theatre company, Tiny Beautiful Things at Los Altos Stage Company and most recently Guys and Dolls at Peninsula Ballet Theater as Sky Masterson. He is very excited to do his first show in Los Angeles!

Sam Lassiter (Maria) is an LA bred actor who received her BFA from Tisch School of the Arts at New York University. During her 11 years living in that big ol' apple she performed in many Improv Comedy shows, plays, and short films. She lives for everything dark comedy, and with times like these the opportunities are endless! She is relieved, and grateful that her first production since the pandemic is with talented, funny, good humans making fun of awful, disgusting clown humans! (She also needs representation so...)

Ryan Leonard (Todd) is a recent transplant from Chicago, Illinois. He graduated from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign with a BFA in Acting. His most recent theatre credits include Sender by Ike Holter (Sarasota, Fl) and The Little Foxes by Lillian Hellman (Chicago, IL). He is currently seeking representation.

Christian Lowery (Matt) is from California's Central Valley. He loves Mexican food, long walks on the beach, and getting caught in the rain. He's as real as it gets. Except his breasts. Those are fake.

Sam Vidos (Christianné) is thrilled to be joining the cast for her first Hollywood Fringe Festival. She recently graduated from Western Washington University with a BA in acting and musical theatre. Enjoy the show!

After 6 years of nearly exclusively performing in immersive theatre, Caiti Wiggins (Chad) is thrilled to be back on stage for this absurdly funny joy ride of a play! You may have seen them popping out graves in Delusion: Reaper's Remorse, or roaming purgatory (aka- Transit Room 32) at The Count's Den. Or perhaps you've seen them in another one of Delusion, ZJU, IAC, or Defiance Theatre's productions; or flitting around Los Angeles delivering magic as a faerie/children's entertainer. Caiti is excited to bring Chad to life and is forever grateful to their loving support system including their parents, friends and partner. Check Caiti out at caitiwiggins.com