Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
El Capitan Theater to Present Screening of CARS for Disney+ Day

El Capitan Theater to Present Screening of CARS for Disney+ Day

Disney+ subscribers can receive a 64oz popcorn and 20oz bottled beverage with ticket purchase.

Register for Los Angeles News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 03, 2022  

Tickets are on sale now to see Disney and Pixar's "Cars" at the El Capitan Theatre September 8 at 7:00pm to celebrate Disney+ Day.

Disney+ subscribers can receive a 64oz popcorn and 20oz bottled beverage with ticket purchase. One offer per subscription.

Tickets for "Cars" are $12 for all ages and on sale now at www.elcapitantickets.com and https://www.fandango.com/el-capitan-theatre-aacon/theater-page. All seats are reserved. For more information on tickets, call 1-800-DISNEY-6.

The El Capitan Theatre has taken enhanced health and safety measures for its guests and cast members. All guests must follow posted instructions while visiting. For health and safety information including theatre policies and procedures visit https://elcapitantheatre.com/safetyinformation/

About Disney and Pixar's "Cars"

Hotshot rookie race car Lightning McQueen is living life in the fast lane until he hits a detour on his way to the most important race of his life. Stranded in Radiator Springs, a forgotten town on the old Route 66, he meets Sally, Mater, Doc Hudson and a variety of quirky characters who help him discover that there's more to life than trophies and fame. Rated G.

About The El Capitan Theatre

The El Capitan Theatre is an exclusive first-run movie theatre equipped with state-of-the-art technology, operated by The Walt Disney Studios. Known as Disney's Home on Hollywood Boulevard, the theatre also hosts live stage shows, world premieres, special events and screenings of classic Disney films. In 2014, the City of Los Angeles declared the theatre a Historical Monument after it's restoration showcasing the original lavish architecture. For more information, ElCapitanTheatre.com or call 1-800-DISNEY-6.





From This Author - Blair Ingenthron


El Capitan Theater to Present Screening of CARS for Disney+ DayEl Capitan Theater to Present Screening of CARS for Disney+ Day
September 3, 2022

Tickets are on sale now to see Disney and Pixar’s “Cars” at the El Capitan Theatre September 8 at 7:00pm to celebrate Disney+ Day. Disney+ subscribers can receive a 64oz popcorn and 20oz bottled beverage with ticket purchase.
A SCAR IS BORN to Play the 2022 San Francisco Fringe FestivalA SCAR IS BORN to Play the 2022 San Francisco Fringe Festival
August 28, 2022

Lorelei Zarifian will present A Scar is Born, a show about one misfit's hopeful audition, as part of the 31st Annual San Francisco Fringe Festival, September 8 through 17, 2022. A Scar Is Born will be presented September 8th at 8:30pm, 9th at 7pm, 10th at 3:30pm, and 11th at 6:30pm at the Mainstage, Exit Theatre.
Sutter Street Theater to Present DOROTHY MEETS ALICE in SeptemberSutter Street Theater to Present DOROTHY MEETS ALICE in September
August 28, 2022

The Sutter Street Theater will present Dorothy Meets Alice or The Wizard of Wonderland from September 3 – September 25, on Saturdays and Sundays at 1:00pm. The show features book and lyrics by Joseph Robinette, music by Karl Jurman, and will be directed by Mike Jimena. This performance is rated G – fun for the entire family.
Theater at Innovation Square to Host SUPERSIZED COMEDY at Rochester FringeTheater at Innovation Square to Host SUPERSIZED COMEDY at Rochester Fringe
August 27, 2022

SUPERSIZED COMEDY is back for a second run at The Theater at Innovation Square during Rochester’s most anticipated festival and largest multidisciplinary performing arts festival in New York State, the Rochester Fringe.
The Weidner to Present Mike + Bone and Supaman in ConcertThe Weidner to Present Mike + Bone and Supaman in Concert
August 27, 2022

In its first major collaboration with the Oneida Nation Arts Program, The Weidner will present Reservation Dogs stars, Mike + Bone live in concert with opening act Buggin Malone. 