Dean Winkleson Brings World Premiere of THE TOUGHEST MAN IN CHICAGO to 2022 Hollywood Fringe

Dean Winkleson presents the world premiere of THE TOUGHEST MAN IN CHICAGO at the 2022 Hollywood Fringe Festival. The Toughest Man In Chicago tells the story of cantankerous Chicago columnist Mike Royko, a 34-year newspaper veteran who wrote 7,500 columns in his career, this year marks the 25th anniversary of his passing. Royko wrote about the city the way people like to think of themselves: cynical, humorous, and with compassion for the little guy.

In this multimedia solo show, writer/performer, MITCHELL BISSCHOP takes us back in time on a nostalgic journey told through the eyes of various characters from Chicago's past such as: Studs Terkel, Frank Sinatra, and Royko himself. Produced by MEGAN FORD MILLER and MATTHEW ROBINSON. With expert directing by MATT PARDUE, one of the founding members of Foxhole Theater Company, this blending of video with live action completes the portrait of a man who was tough, but also understood what the working class was up against. The Toughest Man In Chicago shows you that through Mike Royko's Chicago, we will learn something about today's America.

Mitchell Bisschop is a theatre artist living in Los Angeles. His past solo work has garnered him two Encore Awards and two Fringe Award nominations for best solo show, as well as a successful runs in Los Angeles theaters. Video segments are seamlessly directed by ALLEX TARR & DAN DE LORENZO, whose video work can be seen on BuzzFeed, CollegeHumor, and FunnyorDie.

Dates & Times:

Sunday, June 05 - 5:00PM

Friday, June 10 - 8:30PM

Sunday, June 12 - 11:00AM

Saturday, June 18 - 8:30PM

Saturday, June 25 - 3:30PM

Runtime: 85 minutes

Location:

The Actors Company

Let Live Theater

916 N Formosa Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046

Ticket:

$15 at the door.

$10 online with the code "ribfest"

http://hff22.co/7567