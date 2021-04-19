DINNER ON STAGE To Virtually Celebrate Classic A Noise Within Heroes

A Noise Within will present its annual "Dinner on Stage" fundraiser on Tuesday, April 27 at 6:30 p.m. in support of ANW's vital education program.

For the second year in a row, the program is being held in a virtual format, allowing gala attendees to participate from the comfort and safety of their own homes. ANW is partnering with local chef Onil Chibás on an innovative menu for the dinner that will be delivered to attendees a few hours before the event.

The evening's official festivities will begin at 6:30 pm (Pacific) with a virtual happy hour, followed by livestreamed performances, a toast from the Artistic Directors, and more.



This year's gala theme is "Our Classic Heroes," as the company celebrates the incredible teachers who supported our students and community through the most challenging of years. "What educators did for our community last year-what they do every year-can only be described as heroic," said Co-Producing Artistic Director, Julia Rodriguez-Elliott. "That's why we've chosen to honor them at this year's virtual gala. We hope you'll join us as we celebrate them and raise both awareness and much-needed funding for the Education Program at A Noise Within." Producing Artistic Directors Geoff Elliott and Julia Rodriguez-Elliott have also decided to honor another hero, long-time ANW Board Member and Pasadena legend Margaret Sedenquist, who passed away in February.



All proceeds from Dinner on Stage will benefit A Noise Within's Education Program, which provides performance tickets, transportation, post-performance discussions with the artists, and free online study guides to over 18,000 students across Southern California in a typical year. Many of these student participants have never seen a play before, and A Noise Within is their first experience with live theatre. Tickets are available at anoisewithin.org/anws-virtual-gala-2021.