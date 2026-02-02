Circle X Theatre Co., Outside In Theatre, And Boston Court Pasadena To Present OCTOPUS’S GARDEN World Premiere

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Boston Court Pasadena will present the world premiere of Octopus’s Garden, a new play by Weston Gaylord, running February 26 through March 29. The production is a co-production with Circle X Theatre Co. and Outside In Theatre and will be performed on Boston Court Pasadena’s Main Stage.

Octopus’s Garden centers on two marine biologists and a struggling composer whose lives are disrupted when an octopus housed in their laboratory begins composing music of extraordinary beauty. As professional ambitions and creative tensions intensify, the characters confront questions surrounding discovery, obsession, and the unknown. The production incorporates puppetry to bring the octopus to life.

The three producing organizations have collaborated on the development of the play since 2024. Circle X Artistic Director Jen Kays said, “All three companies have worked individually and together to champion and develop this piece since 2024. As our mutual dreams for production continued to grow and align, this has been a great opportunity to share in telling a beautiful story. Weston's play is a reminder that art is important by dangling its very existence in front of us and grappling with what it means to be human.”

Outside In Theatre Artistic Director Jessica Hanna added, “The ways all three companies have developed and supported Weston Gaylord in his playwriting process is a core ethos for Outside In. We believe in creating spaces for artists to do brave work.” Hanna cited a 2024 “puppeturgy” workshop produced by Outside In Theatre that explored how puppetry could function within the play.

Boston Court Pasadena Artistic Director Jessica Kubzansky, who is directing the production, said, “Helping bring Weston Gaylord's powerful, funny, and stunning new play to life has been such a gift of the co-production of like-minded partner companies equally invested in telling this profound and timely story.” Kubzansky added that the play examines how humans respond when “a being who is not human surpasses our capabilities.”

CAST AND CREATIVE TEAM

Tim Cummings as Lars

Kacie Rogers as Tara

Vincent R. Williams as Lucas

Puppeteers: Zachary Bones, Perry Daniel, Danielle McPhaul

Directed by Jessica Kubzansky.

PERFORMANCE INFORMATION

Octopus’s Garden

February 26 – March 29

Boston Court Pasadena – Main Stage

70 N Mentor Ave., Pasadena, CA 91106

Parking is available in the on-site lot.