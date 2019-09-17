Chris Pierce to Star In Original Musical REVEREND TALL TREE'S BLUES OPERA

Consummate Soul Man Chris Pierce appears as Reverend Tall Tree in an original musical work for the stage, Reverend Tall Tree's Blues Opera on SUNDAY NOVEMBER 3, 2019 at MOLLY MALONE'S (575 S Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036). Doors open 6:30pm | Curtain 7:30pm - Admission: $20.00

Tickets on sale: https://bit.ly/2lShZNk

Reverend Tall Tree's Blues Opera, created by musician Chris Pierce & veteran writer/director Mark Malone (Bulletproof Heart, Hoods, The Last Ship, Dead Heat, Law & Order: Criminal Intent) is a tale told in twenty-one songs, following the journey of a fictional street preacher, many years ago in the American Deep South. A story of love, sorrow, earthy humor, and finally, redemption, we accompany Reverend Tall Tree as he plies his trade (leading street revival meetings) in the dusty small towns of the lower Mississippi valley. And then one moonlit night on the road, his life changes-- when the Reverend finds himself falling in love... with a fallen woman.

Reverend Tall Tree's Blues Opera is a high energy evening of song played by an all-star quartet comprised of electric and acoustic guitar, harmonica, upright bass, and drums. In homage to tent revival healing crusades of the early-mid twentieth century, the audience is transformed into a singing, stomping, clapping and sometimes crying "congregation".

The show has successfully workshopped at The Malibu Playhouse, The Hudson Guild, The Grand Annex Theatre and Feinsteins at Vitello's.

The show stars internationally acclaimed vocalist/multi-instrumentalist Chris Pierceas "Reverend Tall Tree" who has released eight independent albums worldwide. In 2018, Pierce's hit song "We Can Always Come Back To This" from the hit TV show This is Us was nominated for "Best Song/Recording Created for Television" by The Guild of Music Supervisors. His song was prominently featured with three separate versions on This is Us and charted at #1 on the Billboard Blues Chart for consecutive weeks and #12 on the iTunes Top 100 songs.

In addition to headlining numerous tours, he has either performed on stage with or opened worldwide tours for Seal, B.B. King, Sara Bareilles, Buddy Guy, Robert Cray, Al Green, Rodrigo y Gabriela, Jill Scott, Cold War Kids, Toots and the Maytals, Aaron Neville and many others. His voice & music have been heard in films and T.V shows including This is Us, Rosewood, Soul Men, Crash, True Blood, Brothers & Sisters, Single Ladies, Eli Stone, In Plain Sight, Dawson's Creek, Army Wives, as well as Lexus & Banana Republic ad campaigns.





