Chamber Music LA Collective Presents Three Free Digital Programs

Chamber Music LA, a Los Angeles-based collective of six critically acclaimed presenters championing LA's vibrant chamber music community, launches MusicBox, three curated on-demand digital concerts showcasing all six organizations and the incredible breadth, depth, and intimacy of chamber music.

The collective, established in 2017, includes Camerata Pacifica, Colburn School, Jacaranda Music, Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra (LACO), Pittance Chamber Music, and Salastina. The concerts, each of which incorporates individual performances by two of the organizations, are available on-demand at no cost from Wednesday, September 1 through Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at www.chambermusic.la.

Jacaranda Music and Pittance Chamber Music highlight two seminal 20th Century chamber works, André Previn's Four Songs for Soprano, Cello & Piano (1994, texts Toni Morrison), and William Grant Still's Suite for Violin & Piano (1943).

Camerata Pacifica and the Colburn School include such eclectic chamber works as Joseph Bologne's Concertante Quartet No. 3 in C Major; Edouard Destenay's B Minor Trio for Piano, Oboe, and Clarinet, Op. 27; Frédéric Chopin's Scherzo No. 4 in E Major, Op. 54; and 2012 Pulitzer Prize-winner Kevin Puts' And Legions Will Rise.

LACO and Salastina offer a unique perspective on the chamber music genre with Salastina introducing viewers to its live and virtual music-making, presented with the ensemble's signature spirit of playfulness, curiosity, and heart, and LACO showcasing its exceptional artists and diverse repertoire with performances of Juan Pablo Contreras's Mariachitlan! and two movements from Mendelssohn's Italian Symphony.

CMLA owes its vision and existence to Warner Wheeler Henry (1938-2020), a lover of chamber music, who, near the end of his life, aspired to realize a decades-long vision for Los Angeles' classical music scene. He marveled at the caliber of Los Angeles musicians and was passionate about making chamber music more visible and widely available. Ultimately, in 2017, he founded Chamber Music LA, an association of chamber music organizations brought together for the purpose of promoting the tremendous variety of exceptional chamber music offered in Los Angeles. Since its inception, CMLA has followed Warner's core directives - that all efforts serve the art form of chamber music, and that CMLA functions to support the participating organizations - not replace them. Chamber Music LA gratefully acknowledges Warner Henry and the Henry Family for their continued leadership and vital financial support. Major financial support for Chamber Music LA has been provided by Terri + Jerry Kohl.