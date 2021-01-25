Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Celebrate Black History Month With Musical Theatre West

Programming includes daily features on iconic artists, musical theatre history classes and dance workshops, all available on the web via social platforms and Zoom.

Jan. 25, 2021  
Celebrate Black History Month With Musical Theatre West

Musical Theatre West, Long Beach celebrates Black History Month with a series of programs honoring Black Broadway Artists. Featuring three complementary components, this month-long tribute takes audiences on a virtual tour of some of the most important moments in Black Musical Theatre History as well as introducing audiences to the talents that helped create the Broadway Musical as we know it.

Icon of the Day - Each Day in February on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram a different artist will be celebrated for their contribution to the canon of Musical Theater. Access for these programs are available on Facebook @musicaltheatrewest, Twitter @musicalthtrwest, and Instagram @musicaltheatrewest.

Black Broadway History - Hosted by Stevi Meredith and streaming Live on Musical Theatre West's Facebook and YouTube platforms each Friday in February at 7pm (PST), enjoy free history classes, with donations encouraged. All donations go directly to the teaching artists.

February 5 - Florence Mills, Broadway's Queen of Happiness

February 12 - Show Boat, Porgy and Bess

February 19 - Hello, Dolly, Your Arms Too Short to Box with God, Guys & Dolls, The Wiz

February 26 - Ragtime, The Color Purple, The Scottsboro Boys, Hamilton

Black Broadway Choreography - Saturdays at 11am (PST) in February. 30-minute choreography classes focusing on the work of an influential Black choreographer. Pre-register via Zoom, Pay What You Can, $15 donation recommended. All donations go directly to the teaching artists.

February 6 - Antoine T. Lee - Celebrating the work of Camille A. Brown (Tony Nominee Choir Boy, Once on this Island, "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert")

February 13 - TBA

February 20 - TBA

February 27 - Grasan Kingsberry - Celebrating the work of George Faison (The Wiz, Don't Bother Me I Can't Cope, "The Josephine Baker Story")


