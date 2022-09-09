Cast Announced for the West Coast Premiere of BROKEN STORY at The Sherry Theater

New York City's White Horse Theater Company in association with 134 West will present the West Coast Premiere of Broken Story by playwright Cyndy A. Marion (You are Perfect at The Actors Company), directed by Tamara Ruppart (USC New Works Festival; Playwrights' Arena New Pages Lab), at The Sherry Theater (11052 Magnolia Blvd, North Hollywood, CA, 91601), November 4-27. Tickets will go on sale September 15th.

Broken Story was inspired by the murder of writer Susan Berman and her close relationship with serial killer Robert Durst. The play explores questions of friendship, loyalty, and betrayal juxtaposed against the personal journey of a young journalist whose obsession with getting the story has unexpected consequences.

In Broken Story we meet Jess, a driven young New York reporter who arrives at the Los Angeles home of murdered novelist Jane Hartman, hoping to uncover the true story behind a mysterious Hollywood crime. As she meets those closest to the victim, everyone becomes a suspect. Alibis are questioned and motives are discovered in an effort to put the pieces of the puzzle together. Turns out, Jess is as gifted with her journalist notebook as she is with her imagination. Fantasies collide with the facts and this dangerous pursuit of truth takes a personal turn.

The cast will feature Liana Aráuz (Detained at The Fountain Theatre; Good and Sex Day with IATI), Lynn Adrianna Freedman (Madolina Colombo in The Offer), Lindsay Danielle Gitter (Dress of Fire with Austin Pendelton, Off-Broadway), David Hunter Jr. (Steal Away: The Living History of Harriet Tubman at Hollywood Fringe), and Rod Sweitzer (Foote Notes & The Idiot Box with Open Fist). The creative team will include Set Design by Andis Gjoni (West Side Story and Kiss Me Kate with the National Opera Theater of Albania), Lighting Design by Katelan Braymer (Drift, Time, and 90Sugar at The Wallis), Costume Design by Derek Nye Lockwood (international tour of Legally Blonde; Wardrobe Supervisor on HBO's Gossip Girl), Sound Design by Andy Evan Cohen (The Orchard with Mikhail Baryshnikov and Jessica Hecht, Off-Broadway), Composer Joe Gianono (whose work is frequently featured on WQXR, the premier classical music station), Projection Polaroid Photography by Gail Thacker (whose work is included in collections at the Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art, The Institute of Contemporary Art, and The Museum of the City of New York), Dramaturgy by Linda S. Nelson (dramaturge for playwright/novelist Cailin Heffernan, screenwriter Michael Lee Stever, and playwrights Roman Feeser, Bob Ost, and Phil Olson). The production Stage Manager will be Hannah Raymond with Assistant Stage Manager Brandi L. Johnson.

Broken Story received its World Premiere with White Horse Theater Company at the Gene Frankel Theatre in New York City in November of 2019. White Horse Theater Company has been producing critically acclaimed classic and new American plays in NYC since 2003.

White Horse Theater Company is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to producing and developing American plays. We seek to investigate and celebrate American culture by re-examining American classics and nurturing new American voices. We aim to champion great American Playwrights by revitalizing their masterworks and shedding new light on their seldom-produced works. We strive to support emerging American Playwrights by offering them developmental readings, labs and workshops. White Horse is committed to making high-quality theater and we aim to share our passion for American plays and playwrights with our fellow artists and audiences. www.whitehorsetheater.com