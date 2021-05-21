California to Fully Reopen June 15, Removing Capacity Limits and Social Distancing Requirements

Details have been announced for California's reopening plan, set to take effect on June 15. Dr. Mark Ghaly, secretary of health and human services, stated that capacity limitations are no longer part of the guidelines, and that social distancing will no longer be recommended. "We will continue to have some guidance on masking," Ghaly stated.

Read the full story on Variety HERE.

"We are not considering a vaccine passport," he revealed.

Over 76% of people over 65 in California have been vaccinated.

"We can now begin planning for our lives post-pandemic," Newsom said in a statement on April 6. "We will need to remain vigilant, and continue the practices that got us here - wearing masks and getting vaccinated - but the light at the end of this tunnel has never been brighter."

California will not be implement the CDC's newest guidelines until the economy reopening date, which stated that in most instances, fully vaccinated people do not have to wear a mask.

Over the last seven days, the rate of positive COVID tests is at 1%. This time last year, there was a 5.7% test positivity rate and a 17.1% rate on Jan. 1.